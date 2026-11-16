“I Don’t Hate Anyone”: Laide Bakare Shares Real Reasons Behind Her Frequent Podcast Appearances
- Nollywood actress Laide Bakare addressed the real motive behind her frequent podcast and media appearances in a new post
- Laide Bakare said she wants to draw attention to her custody battle, believing no woman should be denied access to her children
- The actress stated she has made a conscious decision to stop engaging with certain conversations and focus on her career and business
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Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has spoken out about why she has been making the rounds on podcasts and media platforms, putting to rest speculation about her intentions.
In an Instagram post shared on November 16, Bakare explained that growing her newly launched YouTube channel was one of her main objectives, and that her recent string of media appearances was part of that effort to build organic content and an engaged audience.
However, she said there was a deeper motivation driving her onto those platforms: her ongoing custody battle over her children.
The actress stated that she was using every interview and podcast appearance as an opportunity to bring attention to the matter, expressing a strong conviction that no woman should go through the pain of being separated from her kids.
Laide Bakare on media narrative vs her reality
Laide Bakare expressed frustration over what she described as a disconnect between her intended message and the coverage it receives.
She noted that the media tends to push other conversations to the forefront, often editing and amplifying them while her custody situation gets sidelined.
Still, she was careful not to stoke further conflict.
"But beyond the headlines, human beings will always have disagreements. Sometimes, these disagreements get messy, I don't hate anyone; and God sees my heart. I only believe that we should be treated the same way we treat others. I also believe there should always be room for maturity, understanding and, hopefully, resolution," she wrote.
Laide Bakare chooses a new direction
The actress also made it clear she is drawing a line under the drama.
She said she has taken a deliberate decision to stop revisiting certain conversations, preferring to redirect her energy towards her career, public service, business ventures, and topics that carry more substance.
"I have therefore made a conscious decision not to revisit or engage in those conversations any further. Some things are better left behind," she added, signing off as "Hon Laide Bakare."
Read Laide Bakare's Instagram post below:
Laide Bakare clarifies her relationship with Omotolani Odobs
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare dismissed dating rumours involving actor and content creator Omotolani Odobs, popularly known as Odobodobo Motolani, insisting that their relationship was strictly professional.
Speaking on Oyinmomo TV on November 13, 2026, she described him as a good-natured person and rejected claims that he pursued older women for financial gain.
Laide explained that their frequent appearances in skits and social media videos had fuelled speculation but maintained that they were only content creation partners.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng