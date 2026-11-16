Nollywood actress Laide Bakare addressed the real motive behind her frequent podcast and media appearances in a new post

Laide Bakare said she wants to draw attention to her custody battle, believing no woman should be denied access to her children

The actress stated she has made a conscious decision to stop engaging with certain conversations and focus on her career and business

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has spoken out about why she has been making the rounds on podcasts and media platforms, putting to rest speculation about her intentions.

In an Instagram post shared on November 16, Bakare explained that growing her newly launched YouTube channel was one of her main objectives, and that her recent string of media appearances was part of that effort to build organic content and an engaged audience.

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare speaks about her children's custody dispute and recent media engagements. Photo: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

However, she said there was a deeper motivation driving her onto those platforms: her ongoing custody battle over her children.

The actress stated that she was using every interview and podcast appearance as an opportunity to bring attention to the matter, expressing a strong conviction that no woman should go through the pain of being separated from her kids.

Laide Bakare on media narrative vs her reality

Laide Bakare expressed frustration over what she described as a disconnect between her intended message and the coverage it receives.

She noted that the media tends to push other conversations to the forefront, often editing and amplifying them while her custody situation gets sidelined.

Still, she was careful not to stoke further conflict.

"But beyond the headlines, human beings will always have disagreements. Sometimes, these disagreements get messy, I don't hate anyone; and God sees my heart. I only believe that we should be treated the same way we treat others. I also believe there should always be room for maturity, understanding and, hopefully, resolution," she wrote.

Actress Laide Bakare addresses media coverage of her custody battle and calls for fairness in how her personal disputes are portrayed. Photo: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare chooses a new direction

The actress also made it clear she is drawing a line under the drama.

She said she has taken a deliberate decision to stop revisiting certain conversations, preferring to redirect her energy towards her career, public service, business ventures, and topics that carry more substance.

"I have therefore made a conscious decision not to revisit or engage in those conversations any further. Some things are better left behind," she added, signing off as "Hon Laide Bakare."

Read Laide Bakare's Instagram post below:

Laide Bakare clarifies her relationship with Omotolani Odobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare dismissed dating rumours involving actor and content creator Omotolani Odobs, popularly known as Odobodobo Motolani, insisting that their relationship was strictly professional.

Speaking on Oyinmomo TV on November 13, 2026, she described him as a good-natured person and rejected claims that he pursued older women for financial gain.

Laide explained that their frequent appearances in skits and social media videos had fuelled speculation but maintained that they were only content creation partners.

Source: Legit.ng