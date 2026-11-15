The Canadian government announced changes to its Express Entry system, targeting high-wage occupations across five key sectors

A high-wage occupation is defined as one earning at least 1.3 times the median wage of the overall Canadian workforce

The update affects how foreign workers in health care, trades, engineering, technology and education are ranked for permanent residence

The Canadian government has announced that foreign workers in five specific sectors will receive additional points under the Express Entry immigration system, as part of a push to attract top talent that supports economic growth.

According to a release published on October 16, 2026, by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the updated policy defines a high-wage occupation as one with a median wage of at least 1.3 times the median wage of the overall Canadian workforce.

Canada lists five industries that could boost foreign workers' chances of getting PR. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Critically, this threshold is based on the typical earnings attached to an occupation, not on what an individual candidate has previously earned or currently earns.

5 sectors Canada targets for extra points

The government listed the following eligible high-wage occupation categories:

1. Health care.

2. Skilled trades.

3. Engineering.

4. Technology.

5. Education.

Workers whose occupations fall within these sectors and meet the wage benchmark stand to gain a competitive edge in the Express Entry pool, where candidates are ranked by a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score before receiving an Invitation to Apply for permanent residence.

Canadian PR: What the changes mean for applicants

The focus on median occupational wages, rather than individual salary history, means that foreign nationals applying through Express Entry cannot boost their standing simply by claiming a higher personal income. Their occupation must be formally recognised as high-wage under Canadian labour data to qualify for the additional points.

The policy shift is framed as a measure to channel permanent residence pathways towards workers whose skills are in greatest demand and whose earnings reflect a meaningful contribution to the Canadian economy.

Nigerians and other Africans eyeing Canada through the japa route should note that meeting the wage threshold alone does not guarantee an invitation; overall CRS scores and draw-specific cut-offs continue to determine selection outcomes under the Express Entry framework.

Legit.ng reported that Canada opened a permanent residence pathway for 100,000 foreign workers and their families.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada opened applications for permanent residence for foreigners.

Canada to fast-track 50,800 PR applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada would fast-track 50,800 permanent residence applications for citizens of two countries.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced this on November 10, 2026, as part of the country's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan.

The measure, first proposed in Budget 2026, is described as time-limited and applies only to applicants who are already in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng