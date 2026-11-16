The UK government has announced new passport application fees set to take effect on 8 April 2026, subject to parliamentary approval

Adult standard online applications from within the UK will rise from £94.50 to £102, with children's fees also increasing across all categories

A premium one-day fast-track service will also see its fee climb, alongside higher charges for both postal and overseas applications

The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced a fresh round of increases to passport application fees, with the changes taking effect on 8 April 2026.

The UK Home Office confirmed the revised fee structure covers every application category, from standard online submissions to overseas postal applications and the premium one-day service.

The UK lists the new fees for its British passport. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New UK passport fee breakdown

For applicants based in the UK, the cost of a standard online adult passport will rise from £94.50 (N168,092) to £102 (N181,432), while the equivalent fee for children moves from £61.50 to £66.50.

Those applying by post will pay £115.50 (N205,464) for adults and £80 (N142,279) for children, up from £107 (N190,359) and £74 (N131,601), respectively.

The premium one-day service, which allows applicants to receive their passport on the same day (fast-track option), will increase from £222 (N394,711) to £239.50 (N425,825.73).

Nigerians and other Africans living in the United Kingdom (UK) who hold British citizenship or are applying for a British passport should take particular note of these changes ahead of any planned renewals.

Overseas application costs also rising

For UK nationals applying from abroad, the fee for a standard online adult application climbs from £108 (N192,065.04) to £116.50 (N207,181.27), with children's applications going from £70 (N124,486.60) to £75.50 (N134,267.69).

Overseas paper-based applications will cost £130 (N231,189.40) for adults and £89 (N158,275.82) for children, rising from £120.50 (N214,294.79) and £82.50 (N146,716.35), respectively.

The federal government stated that the increased fees are intended to move the passport service closer to a fully self-funded model, reducing its dependence on general taxation. Officials said no profit is generated from passport fees, with income used solely to cover the operational costs of running the service.

Read the full official announcement on the UK government's website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK removed visa-free access for six countries in 2026 asylum crackdown.

UK: New online service for passport applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom (UK) announced its new online passport application service, including how people can apply on behalf of an adult or child and where to get help with an application.

The service is still in beta, and HM Passport Office is inviting feedback to improve it. Applicants who need support can also get help at a Post Office, though the service comes at an extra cost.

Source: Legit.ng