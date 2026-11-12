Iremide, the widow of late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy, posted a heartfelt birthday tribute for their son, who turned two on November 12, 2026

The grieving mother shared that raising their son alone has been an incredibly difficult journey since losing her husband

Destiny Boy passed away on January 18, 2026, with an autopsy later linking his death to toxic substances in his system

The widow of late Nigerian Fuji and Afrobeats singer Afeez Adesina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has moved many online after sharing a deeply personal tribute to mark their son's second birthday, months after losing her husband.

Iremide, who has been raising the toddler on her own since the singer's death, took to Instagram on November 12, 2026, to pour her heart out in two separate posts that quickly resonated with fans.

Late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy’s widow, Iremide, shares emotional moments with their son on his second birthday. Photo: i_re_mi_de_0

Source: Instagram

A voice note from Destiny Boy played in the background of one of the images she shared.

In her first post, Iremide addressed her late husband directly, writing:

"Oh my darling husband, look at your son. 🥺💔 The little boy you left in my arms is TWO today. I wish you could see him. I wish you could hear his voice, watch him play and see how much he has grown. I wish I didn't have to explain to him one day why other children have their daddies around and he doesn't. I am trying my best, but God knows this journey hasn't been easy. Happy 2nd birthday to our son. I hope somehow, wherever you are, you can see the beautiful boy you left behind. 🕊️❤️"

A second post showed Iremide alongside her son, accompanied by a reflection on the memories she wishes she could hold onto longer.

"Sometimes I wish I could go back to these moments and stay a little longer. 🥺❤️ You left me with the most beautiful reason to keep going. I hope I'm making you proud, my love. Forever us. 🕊️❤️"

Destiny Boy’s widow, Iremide, reflects on motherhood and life after losing the singer as their son turns two. Photo: i_re_mi_de_0

Source: Instagram

Destiny Boy's death and autopsy

Destiny Boy died suddenly on January 18, 2026. His passing drew intense public attention, with numerous social media users demanding answers after videos of his body being taken to a mortuary circulated online.

An autopsy was eventually carried out and provided clearer answers on the cause of death. The results showed harmful levels of tramadol and its metabolites, as well as methamphetamine, in his system.

According to the report, the official cause of death was "aspiration pneumonitis resulting from the ingestion of these toxic substances."

Iremide's birthday posts serve as a painful reminder of the void the singer's death has left for his young family, as she continues to navigate life as a single mother to the son he never got to watch grow up.

Check out Destiny Boy’s widow's emotional Instagram post on her son's birthday below:

Destiny Boy’s widow marks her birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the widow of late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy, Iremide, marked her first birthday since his death with an emotional message reflecting on her loss and new responsibilities.

She described herself as a widow and single mother who had struggled to find strength despite feeling broken, adding that life had not been easy.

Iremide also prayed for healing, peace, financial blessings and happiness for herself and her son in the new chapter of their lives.

Source: Legit.ng