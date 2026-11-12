Blessing CEO visited VDM at his NGO office to address the fraud allegations that landed her in prison for five months

The relationship expert detailed how she subleased a Lagos property without the landlord's knowledge, sparking multiple legal battles

Blessing CEO revealed she paid N24 million to the EFCC during the investigation tied to a N36 million complaint against her

Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has broken her silence on the fraud allegations that saw her spend five months in prison, sitting down with Ratel NGO president Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VDM, at his office to tell her side of the story.

The relationship expert and content creator visited VDM's Lagos NGO studio on Thursday, 12 November 2026, in a move that surprised many fans who never expected the two to be in the same room.

Blessing CEO shares how she sublet a building she rented to two people and why she was arrested. Photo credit@officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO: How Lagos property sublease played out

Blessing CEO explained that she leased a six-bedroom detached property in Lagos in 2022 for N6 million, covering two years, intending to run a lounge and other businesses from the space.

When plans to relocate to Canada changed her priorities, she decided to sublease the property to a new tenant through an agent, without informing her landlord.

She subleased the property for N12 million, with agency, legal, and caution fees bringing the total paid by the first tenant to N36 million.

Blessing CEO clears her name after she spent five months in detention of fraud allegations. Photo credit@officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

According to Blessing CEO, the tenant breached their agreement by leaving the property dilapidated, allowing drug-related activity on the premises, and attempting to construct a permanent toilet structure. After failed attempts to reach the tenant, she instructed her lawyer to issue a formal eviction notice.

The evicted tenant reported the matter to the police, then pursued it through civil court, and eventually filed a petition with the EFCC. Blessing CEO said she voluntarily honoured the EFCC's invitation despite her lawyer's advice against it, presented her evidence, and was directed to refund N24 million. She said she raised N10 million that same evening and completed the N24 million payment the following day.

Blessing CEO: Second Sublease and the Landlord's Reaction

Before the first dispute was fully resolved, Blessing CEO said she subleased the property to a second tenant for N17 million per annum over three years, amounting to N69 million. By this point, her landlord had increased the rent from N10 million to N28 million, leaving her in a difficult position after the new tenant had already begun extensive renovations.

The landlord, upon discovering the scale of the work and finding that renovation approvals had been filed under a different name, reportedly feared the property had been sold and went to the police.

Here is the Instagram video of Blessing CEO speaking about her fraud allegations:

What fans are saying

@sgs_guards.ng commented:

"People are really going through alot but we don't sees them in there own perspective"

@maziupgrade_001 wrote:

"VDM god of our time…… I think, social media is getting stronger in Nigeria them go learn new thing and they go learn am the hard way"

@pretty_gift41 reacted:

"I never knew a day like this will come"

@sp__signature said:

"Love is stronger than hate …..let love lead"

@kidbosssss noted:

"Blessing 3m to 12m per anum abi I didn't hear well 😂plus how una dey do house warming for rented property dey muzz me"

Blessing CEO begins refunding donors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO had started refunding Nigerians who donated money for her alleged cancer treatment.

The influencer shared bank receipts on April 21 showing she returned ₦250 to social media activist VDM and ₦1 million to another donor.

This refund process followed massive pressure from contributors and a petition submitted to the EFCC over alleged forged medical documents.

Source: Legit.ng