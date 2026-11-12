José Mourinho returned to La Finca, the exclusive Madrid neighbourhood where he lived during his first spell as Real Madrid manager

The property covers about 1,400 square metres of living space and sits on a lot of more than 5,000 square metres

Mourinho's monthly rent is estimated at €20,000, the same residence he reportedly paid around €720,000 to rent over three years

José Mourinho has settled back into La Finca, the gated residential community on the outskirts of Madrid, after returning to Real Madrid for a second spell as manager.

The Portuguese coach is renting the same property he occupied during his first highly successful tenure with the club between 2010 and 2013.

Jose Mourinho chose the same mansion he lived during his first spell in Madrid. Photo by Adam Pretty.

Source: Getty Images

The Special One was involved in a managerial merry-go-round to return to Madrid. Alvaro Arbeloa moved to Fulham to replace Marco Silva, who replaced Mourinho at Benfica.

Inside Mourinho's La Finca residence

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the home spans roughly 1,400 square metres of living space and sits on a plot exceeding 5,000 square metres. Floor-to-ceiling windows run along much of the interior, drawing in natural light and connecting the living areas to the surrounding grounds.

The layout follows a contemporary design approach, with clean lines and generous room sizes that create a calm, uncluttered feel.

Outside, the property includes landscaped gardens, several relaxation zones, and a large swimming pool. The indoor and outdoor spaces are designed to flow into one another, a feature that has become common in high-end residential developments across Europe.

As noted by A Bola, the residence also contains a dedicated workspace where Mourinho can hold meetings with his technical staff and conduct video analysis sessions away from the club's training ground.

Why Mourinho chose La Finca again

Privacy appears to be the primary draw. La Finca operates with strict access controls: its roads are privately owned, and entry is limited to residents and those with authorisation.

For a manager who attracts intense public attention wherever he goes, the neighbourhood offers a level of security that few locations in the Spanish capital can match.

That comfort comes at a cost. Monthly rent for the property is estimated at around €20,000, equivalent to roughly $23,000. During his first stay at the same address, Mourinho is reported to have paid approximately €720,000 in total over three years, putting his rental bill for that period alone at close to $828,000.

His return to La Finca signals that, despite the years away, Mourinho's preferences for life in Madrid remain largely unchanged.

Mourinho boycotted press conference

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho boycotted the post-match press conference after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal in October.

The manager, who was shown a yellow card, refused to speak over fears of a ban if he shares his mind following Vinicius Jr’s red card.

Source: Legit.ng