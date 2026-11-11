Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold took delivery of a brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV on November 11, 2026

Lizzy Gold credited colleague Adanma Luke for making the purchase seamless and delivering exactly what she wanted

Colleagues including Ruby Ojiakor, Peggy Ovire, and Destiny Etiko flooded her post with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold is in a celebratory mood after gifting herself a brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV, and she made sure her fans were part of every exciting moment.

The actress took to her Instagram page on November 11, 2026, to share a video capturing the moment she took delivery of the vehicle.

Lizzy Gold celebrates her latest car acquisition as she welcomes a brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV. Photo: lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

Visibly thrilled, Lizzy Gold wrote that the purchase came without stress and gave a special shoutout to fellow actress Adanma Luke for handling the delivery swiftly and securing exactly the car she wanted.

"You'll meet the latest Jetour Queen💃🏽 💃🏽my ghen ghen family join me as i welcome my brand new 2026 Jetour. I'm so excited as this purchase was made without stress and thank you to @adanmaluke for the fast delivery and getting me exactly what i want💃🏽," she wrote.

Lizzy Gold's new Jetour SUV

In a follow-up post featuring photos of herself posing beside the sleek new ride, the actress kept it short and sweet, writing:

"Gifted my self a brand new Jetour 2026."

The posts quickly attracted attention from fans and industry colleagues alike, with many rushing to the comments section to celebrate her latest acquisition.

Watch Lizzy Gold celebrate her new ride in the Instagram video below:

Colleagues and fans react to Lizzy Gold's new car purchase

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ruby_ojiakor wrote:

"Biggest congratulations darling"

@peggyovire commented:

"Congratulations Liz. ❤️"

@oladaniels_ said:

"Congratulations beloved ❤️❤️"

@adanmaluke reacted:

"Congratulations baby girl❤️❤️❤️"

@uchenancy shared:

"Congratulations asamu👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

@destinyetikoofficial wrote:

"Baby just Dey hot 🔥🔥🔥"

Lizzy Gold adds a 2026 Jetour SUV to her collection of luxury cars. Photo: lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

Davido gifts Israel DMW N120m SUV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido gifted his longtime personal logistics aide, Israel DMW, a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado reportedly worth N120 million.

A video shared on Instagram on November 10 showed Israel becoming emotional as he celebrated the gift and declared that he had no regrets following the singer.

He also said his first stop with the SUV would be church and urged people to follow those who could help them succeed.

Source: Legit.ng