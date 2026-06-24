The late Destiny Boy's wife has penned a heartfelt tribute celebrating what would have been his 23rd birthday

The widow shared a picture of her and her late husband, with one of his songs playing in the background

Her message, sharing how much she misses him, has evoked emotional reactions on social media

Iremide, the wife of late Afro-Fuji singer Afrofuji star Afeez Adeshina, aka Destiny Boy, has penned a tribute to him on his posthumous birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Iremide shared a throwback picture of herself with the singer, with one of his songs playing in the background.

Late Destiny Boy’s wife shares pain in heartfelt tribute on his posthumous birthday. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Her heartbreaking message to the late singer was, however, the highlight as she opened up about the pain of having to live life without him.

"Happy Birthday in Heaven, my love. The pain of missing you never fades, but neither does the love. Forever in my heart," Destiny Boy’s wife wrote on his posthumous birthday.

The late Destiny Boy would have turned 23 on June 24, 2026.

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny Boy's wife penned a heartfelt message to their son on Children's Day. She gushed about their son, whom she showered prayers on while expressing how proud she and his late father were of him.

Recall that Destiny Boy died in January 2026 at just 22 years old after a sudden illness that shocked fans and the Nigerian music scene.

Fans pen tribute to late Destiny Boy on his first posthumous birthday. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

The singer’s death, which followed a sudden illness involving vomiting a white substance, sent shockwaves through social media, though family members firmly rejected suggestions of foul play.

The late Destiny Boy's wife's social media post is below:

Reactions to Destiny Boy's wife's message

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and supporters. While many consoled the late singer's wife over her loss, others penned tributes to Destiny Boy. Read the messages below:

I_am__oluwasheyi commented:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace."

salifuubama9 said:

"Happy Birthday to you IDAN mi,,,OGO Birthday Boy."

ajobieko reacted:

"REST ON LEGEND,PELE OKO MI MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH BE WITH YOU."

modupe_ola_miii commented:

"Happy posthumous birthday to him may his gentle soul continue to rest in peace."

rheeyam_xx wrote:

"May Almighty Allah be pleased with his soul May Almighty uphold&strengthen you."

biglyonn commented:

"If Unna don born for all these boys, make Unna dey drag them anytime dem start all this their stupid nonsense!Stop acting blind like say e no concern you… because when the madness finally damage their brain or kpai them, na YOU and your children go carry the suffering.Una dey laugh, dey hype am, dey call am flex…"

Autopsy exposes cause of Destiny Boy's death

Legit.ng previously reported that an autopsy report revealing the cause of Destiny Boy's death was made public.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the singer's autopsy revealed harmful levels of tramadol and its metabolites, as well as methamphetamine, in the deceased’s body.

The report concluded that the cause of death was “aspiration pneumonitis resulting from the ingestion of these toxic substances.”

"Sebi some Alfas came out and said it was Babalawo that used him. Time for lawsuits," a netizen said in reaction.

Source: Legit.ng