Ahead of the 2027 elections, Abdulmumin Abdulsalami resigned from the Nigeria Democratic Congress, citing exclusion by powerful party officials

Abdulsalami held multiple senior roles in the NDC, including Deputy National Publicity Secretary and NDC Protem Chairman in Kogi State

An insider disclosed that Abdulsalami had gone months without pay and was quietly removed from the National Working Committee

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdulmumin Abdulsalami, has quit the party, accusing influential officials of frustrating his work and sidelining him from party affairs.

As reported on Thursday, November 12, 2026, by The Punch, Abdulsalami conveyed his decision in a formal letter addressed to the NDC National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas, submitted through his ward chairman in Nagazi Ward, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State. The letter was titled "Letter of Resignation from the Nigeria Democratic Congress: Withdrawal from All Partisan Commitments to the Party."

Abdulmumin Abdulsalami resigns as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Loluspecia

Source: Twitter

Arise News also noted Abdulsalami's resignation.

In the letter, Abdulsalami said he joined the NDC as a foundation member and played a central role in its early growth, but had grown frustrated after realising that his efforts conflicted with the agenda of a small circle of powerful figures within the party.

"As a foundation member of the NDC, ditto a critical formative leader in the party, I am compelled to voluntarily take the exit having realised that my sincere and positive contributions to the meteoric rise and success of the party are at odds with the vested interests of a few powerful officers who call the shots," he wrote.

He added: "More so, this painstaking decision serves my best interest as I prioritise my peace of mind rather than recurrent complaints at the sight of a series of injustices meted out to me."

Abdulsalami served as NDC Protem Chairman in Kogi State before rising to become Deputy National Publicity Secretary and later Deputy National Director for Labour and Civil Society. He thanked the party's National Leader, Senator Henry Dickson, for the opportunities he received, and also acknowledged colleagues, civil society activists, and journalists who supported the party during its formative period.

NDC: Abdulsalami on his next steps

When asked what comes next, Abdulsalami said he was stepping back from politics entirely rather than endure what he described as a hostile environment.

"I am calling it quits and heading back home to avoid orchestrated melodrama of exclusion from party affairs. I love you all, but I love myself and my mental sanity most," he said.

He declined to name the party officials he held responsible for his difficulties.

A party insider who spoke anonymously painted a picture of prolonged neglect, saying Abdulsalami had never received a salary or working budget since the NDC's founding, and had been quietly removed from the National Working Committee despite being one of its earliest members. The source said the NDC's National Leader had repeatedly persuaded him to stay since at least October.

NDC dismisses crisis claims

NDC National Publicity Secretary Osa Director rejected the idea that the resignation pointed to deeper divisions within the party.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joined the NDC earlier in 2026, following their departure from the ADC. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"There is no internal wrangling in the party. The exit of one person is not enough to conclude, especially as we also witness influx of a lot of people into the party every day," he said.

Abdulsalami's departure comes at a sensitive time for the NDC, which has been managing its internal structure since Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso formally joined the party on May 3, 2026, following their exits from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Read more on NDC

Dickson boasts of presidential credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seriake Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.

Dickson, the NDC founder, stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Source: Legit.ng