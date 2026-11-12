Nkechi Blessing went public with her new relationship on November 10, sharing a clip with her mystery man but deliberately keeping his face hidden

A blog tracked down and published the man's identity the very next day, naming him as upcoming artist Marvis LA

The furious actress took to Instagram, threatening to involve lawyers over what she called a gross invasion of her privacy

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is not having it. The actress has taken to social media to blast a blog that exposed the identity of her new boyfriend, vowing to get her lawyers involved if the situation continues.

It started on November 10, 2026, when Nkechi shared a playful video on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of her new man.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing threatens legal action over the exposure of her private relationship. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

She was careful, though, only showing his back while making clear that he makes her "extremely happy." The gesture was intentional; she wanted to share her joy without putting him in the spotlight.

That boundary did not hold for long.

Blog names Marvis LA as Nkechi Blessing's new boyfriend

By November 11, the blog identified as famousblogng on Instagram had gone digging and published what it claimed was the boyfriend's identity, naming him as upcoming music artist Marvis LA.

The post spread quickly, and Nkechi Blessing was clearly not impressed.

The actress jumped online hours later with a video, visibly worked up, calling out bloggers for overstepping.

She argued that if she chose not to put her partner's face out there, it was not anyone else's place to do so on her behalf.

"I'm just settling down now and I am seeing a post on a blog, famousblogng. I understand that some of you bloggers don't respect people's privacy but if I didn't post my man and I decided that I don't want him anywhere in the internet, it shouldn't be your job to do so. I no go talk pass like that," she said in the clip.

Nkechi Blessing threatens to involve lawyers

Her Instagram caption was equally pointed. The actress made it clear she is weighing formal action and that her personal choices are nobody else's concern.

"I think it's fine if I start using my lawyers!! You just wake up and see your private life out there just like that. If I decide to date a 3-year-old, it's nobody's business. Leave me alone!!" she wrote.

Watch Nkechi Blessing speak in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing's video

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions. Here is what some of them said:

@famousblogng wrote:

"Wahala. Abeg forgive us 😢"

@ojerinolaronke commented:

"Exactly what I said when I came across the post, they are doing too much. Honestly osi ni won se"

@_only1pinky wrote:

"Mama drag them oo sue them I'm in support ma👏👏"

@pyper_signature_beauty_empire said:

"Mama Abeg use one person do scapegoat"

@fugar_gal shared:

"my woman! abeg don't let anyone distract your peace of mind and glow! your silent treatment is driving them cray! please ignore! enjoy your peace! meanwhile that lawyer money, use it to buy another benz jo 😍 or send to your God baby 😍😍😍 she kuku has your skin tone😁😁😁"

Actress Nkechi Blessing reacts to the circulation of her new boyfriend's identity, warning bloggers against crossing boundaries. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing denies reuniting with Opeyemi Falegan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing dismissed speculation that she had rekindled her romance with her ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan.

She explained that they had only settled their differences after he publicly apologised at her request, adding that she also apologised to him.

Nkechi stressed that making peace with an ex does not mean getting back together, insisting that they were not romantically involved again.

Source: Legit.ng