A behind-the-scenes clip from the Jagun Jagun 2 photoshoot went viral, showing Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo in playful, affectionate form

Fans quickly coined the "FA2" ship for the duo, with many pointing out that Femi Adebayo appeared to be blushing during the shoot

The buzz arrives weeks before Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors premieres exclusively on Netflix worldwide on December 4, 2026

A behind-the-scenes clip from the Jagun Jagun 2 photoshoot has got Nollywood fans talking, and it has everything to do with the undeniable energy between Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo.

The short video, which surfaced online on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, captured the two stars laughing together, striking poses, and leaning into each other against a blue studio backdrop. Both were dressed in promotional Jagun Jagun 2 T-shirts bearing Netflix branding, and the warmth between them was hard to miss.

BTS from Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo's photoshoot goes viral. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

It did not take long for social media to run with the moment. Commenters quickly dubbed the pair "FA2," celebrating their easy chemistry and pointing out what many described as Adebayo visibly blushing on camera. The clip spread rapidly, with fans embracing the duo's playful dynamic as one of the standout moments of the film's promotional campaign.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo released a promotional video for Jagun Jagun 2 featuring Fuji star KWAM 1.

Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo pose together for a picture. Credit: femiadebayosalami/funkejenifaaakindele

Source: Instagram

The video from Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo's photoshoot session is below:

Reactions to Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo's chemistry

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Twitter, read them below:

@starleeon_ wrote:

"I'm a lover of beautiful things o! But that year na so I believe say na Falz and Funke now it's Femi Adebayo... Tor 🥴"

@Dharmeelawlarh_ asked:

"Is just just me or FA(guy) is blushing? 🤣😅"

@Temitopedebrah1 commented:

"Shameless shippers what are you digging….. Chai!… I love it 😍 😂"

@AbejeKanBai demanded:

"Why is the video short ???????? Where is the full video ooo"

Femi Adebayo reacts to comments on Euphoria 360 Hub

Legit.ng also reported that Femi Adebayo responded humorously after an X influencer suggested that his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub was where his money “finished.”

The actor quoted the post on October 6, 2026, and joked that the facility was not where his money ended but where it started.

The hub in Oregun, Lagos, offers movie production, content creation, and post-production services, alongside equipment rentals, event spaces, and a film academy.

Source: Legit.ng