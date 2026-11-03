Ire, the widow of late singer Destiny Boy, celebrated her birthday with an emotional message about her struggles since his death

The grieving mother acknowledged being a widow and single mum while still searching for strength on her hardest days

Destiny Boy died on January 18, 2026, with an autopsy later revealing toxic levels of tramadol and methamphetamine in his system

The widow of late Nigerian singer Afeez Adesina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has marked her first birthday since losing her husband with a deeply personal message that has stirred emotions online.

Ire, who has been raising their son alone since the singer's passing, used the occasion to reflect on the weight of the past months.

Late Destiny Boy’s widow sparks emotions with birthday post months after singer’s death. Credit: @destinyboy

Source: Instagram

In her birthday post, she described herself as a widow, a single mother and a woman who has had to dig deep for strength even when she felt completely broken.

Rather than celebrate with the usual joyful birthday tone, she was candid about how difficult the journey has been, while still holding on to faith.

"Happy birthday to me. A widow, a single mum, and a woman who has had to find strength even on days she felt broken. Life hasn't been easy, but God has kept me. May this new chapter bring healing, peace, financial blessings and beautiful reasons to smile. My son and I deserve happiness too," she wrote.

Destiny Boy's death and the controversy that followed

Destiny Boy died suddenly on 18 January 2026. His passing quickly became the subject of intense public scrutiny, with many social media users demanding an autopsy after videos emerged showing his body being transported to a mortuary.

People close to the singer initially claimed he had been managing a private health condition, and his family backed this account, stating that he had lived with a long-term illness that caused him to experience seizures.

His mother also addressed the public, disclosing that the family had pursued both medical and traditional treatment for his condition.

The Ogun State Police Command later transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department's Homiicide Section for a thorough investigation.

Late Destiny Boy’s wife reflects on life without singer as she marks birthday. Credit: @destinyboy

Source: Instagram

An autopsy eventually provided clearer answers. The results revealed harmful levels of tramadol and its metabolites, as well as methamphetamine, in the deceased's body.

According to the report, the cause of death was "aspiration pneumonitis resulting from the ingestion of these toxic substances."

As Ire now steps into a new year of life without her husband, her birthday message made clear that she is carrying both grief and hope in equal measure, determined that she and her son will find their way to happiness.

See the viral Instagram post below:

Destiny Boy's mother's voice note surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a voice note of Destiny Boy’s mother had surfaced online, sparking concern among fans over what she said.

The elderly woman was heard saying that the singer gave his wife N300,000 while she received nothing. She rained some unprintable words on him and dared him.

Many were not impressed with what she said in the recording, as they blamed her for the death of his son.

Source: Legit.ng