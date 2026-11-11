BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor announced she finally booked a reduction consultation in her chest area after putting it off for three year

The reality TV personality shared the update on her X page, hinting at a 2027 timeline for the procedure

Dorathy rose to fame as first runner-up on Big Brother Naija Season 5 'Lockdown' in 2020

Big Brother Naija star Dorathy Bachor has taken a significant step towards undergoing reduction surgery, sharing the update with fans on Wednesday, November 11, via her X page.

The reality TV personality revealed she had finally attended a consultation for the procedure, something she had been putting off for three years. In her own words, she described the milestone as "facing her fears."

BBNaija Dorathy reveals she may undergo surgery in 2027. Credit: dorathybachor

Source: Instagram

"Finally got that Beast reduction consultation😪 After 3 years of procrastinating, I'm finally facing my fears. 2027……..New year, New Me," she wrote.

Dorathy Bachor's planned surgery

While Dorathy did not reveal a specific date for the operation, her post strongly suggests she is targeting 2027 to go through with the procedure. The reduction surgery, medically referred to as reduction mammoplasty, is a procedure that removes excess tissue, fat, and skin to achieve a smaller size. People opt for it for a range of reasons, including physical discomfort, medical necessity, or personal preference.

Who Is Dorathy Bachor?

Dorathy first became a household name in Nigeria during the 2020 edition of Big Brother Naija, the fifth season of the popular reality TV show themed "Lockdown." She finished as first runner-up that year, narrowly missing the top spot behind winner Laycon, and has remained a prominent figure in Nigerian entertainment since then.

BBNaija Dorathy Bachor attends a consultation after years of hesitation. Credit: dorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Her candid disclosure about the consultation has drawn attention to the conversation around elective and medically motivated cosmetic procedures, though she kept the specific details of her personal motivation private.

Read Dorathy's tweet about her planned surgery below:

Dorathy trends over swimsuit photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Dorathy was in the news after her photos drew the attention of netizens.

The reality show star, who had maintained her drama-free status for a while, appeared to step on some toes after she bared more skin than usual in a series of swimsuit photos.

On her official Instagram page, Dorathy rocked a pink one-piece swimsuit while doing sultry poses on a white background.

Source: Legit.ng