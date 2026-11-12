Lara Adeboye has insisted that her long-running dispute with her late husband Gbenga Adeboye’s family may never be resolved

She said she once dismissed warnings that she and her in-laws would never become friends again but has now come to accept that reality

The family feud has involved allegations over property documents, lack of support after the comedian’s death

Lara Adeboye, the widow of late Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeboye, has explained why she believes her prolonged dispute with her husband's family may never come to an end.

In a recent interview with Kasnaty Sugar, Lara spoke about the strained relationship, suggesting that efforts to reconcile with her late husband's relatives may be futile.

According to the widow, people had warned her in the past that she and the family would never become friends again, but she initially refused to believe them.

Lara Adeboye says people warned her in the past that she and the family would never become friends again. Photos: Gbenga Adeboye.

Source: Instagram

She now says she understands why they made such predictions.

Speaking during the interview, Lara maintained that the disagreement had gone beyond what could easily be settled.

“This fight can never end. They had told me before that we could not be friends again, I thought it was lie that I can still have a thing with them,” she said.

She added that her experience had changed her perspective, insisting that the people who warned her knew what they were talking about.

“We can never end this fight, quote me,” she declared.

What happened between Lara and Gbenga’s family?

The dispute dates back years after the comedian's death in 2003.

Lara had previously accused her late husband's brother, Femi Adeboye, of taking documents relating to a house Gbenga built and allegedly handing them to an unidentified family head, known as an Olori Ebi.

She also claimed that none of her husband's relatives supported her or her children after his death.

However, the disagreement took another turn when Gbenga's sisters, Sayo and Seun, publicly challenged her account and demanded DNA tests for her three children.

They alleged that the comedian had said on his sickbed that only one of the children, Igwe, was biologically his.

Watch the YouTube video of Lara Adeboye's interview here:

Gbenga Adeboye's son speaks about mum's ex-lover

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeboye’s son, Igwe, has shared a childhood memory of the man his mother dated after losing her husband.

Igwe, the youngest child of the late entertainer, spoke about his mother Lara’s relationship with NURTW chieftain Alhaji Lukman Ajuwon during a recent interview with Kasnaty Sugar.

Source: Legit.ng