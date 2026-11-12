Oman's nationality law under Royal Decree 17/2025 attaches specific age thresholds to several citizenship categories, ranging from under 18 to 50 years old

One category requires a grandson to be at least 50 years old before he can claim Omani nationality through a grandfather who acquired citizenship by grant

A child who lost Omani nationality because his father renounced it has a limited window after reaching adulthood to apply for recovery

Oman established distinct age requirements for different categories of citizenship recognition under Royal Decree No. 17/2025.

This means that whether a person qualifies depends heavily on which category applies to their situation and whether they fall within the prescribed age range for that group.

Oman explains age conditions for citizenship. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Oman: Children Over 18

The Omani Ministry of Interior operates a service on the official website titled Recognize the Children of Omani Citizens Who Are Over 18 Years Old, which applies to children born to an Omani father and a foreign mother, as well as children born outside Oman to an Omani father and an Omani mother.

As the service name makes clear, the child must be over 18 to qualify.

Required documents include a letter addressed to the Director of the Passport Department, parents passports, the marriage contract, proof of lineage, and a birth certificate or age estimation document.

Minor Child of an Omani Mother - Under 18

A separate service covers the minor son of an Omani female citizen, meaning the child must be under 18 at the time of application.

Under this route, the parents marriage must have received prior ministry approval, the mother must hold custody by court ruling, and the child must be of good character with no criminal convictions, unless his reputation has since been restored.

Article 22 adds that the mother must be a widow or divorced for at least five years, or her husband must have been absent or have abandoned the family for at least ten consecutive years, confirmed by a court ruling.

The child must have resided in Oman for a minimum of five years if the mother is a widow or divorced, or ten years if the husband was absent.

Grandson Must Be 50

Under Article 12(2) of Royal Decree 17/2025, as published by the Oman Observer, a grandson born in Oman or abroad to an Omani father qualifies for Omani nationality by origin if his grandfather acquired citizenship by grant, but only once the grandson has reached the age of 50 years.

Child Reclaiming Nationality Has 5 Years

Article 14 of the same law addresses a child who lost Omani nationality because his father renounced it.

That child may apply to recover his nationality, provided his father is Omani by origin, he submits the application within five years of reaching the age of majority, and he satisfies the conditions set out in Article 13 of the law, which include residence in Oman, good conduct, and a written declaration to renounce any other nationality.

Across all four categories, meeting the age requirement is only the starting point.

Each pathway carries additional legal, documentary, and character conditions that must also be satisfied before any application can be approved.

Oman sets leave timelines for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year.

Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng