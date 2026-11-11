DJ Cuppy marked her 34th birthday on November 11, 2026, by fulfilling a wish she publicly shared months earlier

The Nigerian DJ celebrated with family, friends, and dogs around a birthday cake, but one unusual guest stole the show

Fans flooded her comments with a mix of birthday messages and jokes that had the internet in stitches

DJ Cuppy celebrated her 34th birthday in the most unexpected way, and the internet had plenty to say about it.

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, turned 34 on November 11, 2026, and marked the occasion by spending time with goats at an outdoor enclosure, surrounded by family, friends, and her beloved dogs around a birthday cake.

Nigerian DJ and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy fulfils her countryside dream with a herd of goats on her 34th birthday. Photo: cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Sharing photos from the day on X, she wrote:

"So the perfect birthday DOES exist! Remember when I said I wanted to run away and buy goats? Birthday wish granted! 11/11 #CuppyDay."

DJ Cuppy's September countryside dream

The post was a callback to something DJ Cuppy had floated back in September 2026, when she publicly mused about deleting her social media accounts, retreating to the countryside, and buying three goats.

She described the idea as "nothing major" at the time, hinting at a desire to step back from the pressures of online life.

Her birthday celebration framed that earlier fantasy as something she had now, at least partially, brought to life.

Born on November 11, 1992, DJ Cuppy is the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola.

Beyond her DJ sets, she has built a reputation as a music producer and philanthropist, maintaining a highly visible presence on social media despite her occasional wishes to escape it.

Check out DJ Cuppy's birthday pictures in the X post below:

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's birthday celebration

The birthday post drew a wave of responses ranging from warm wishes to pure comedy.

@Yxng_Jago wrote:

"Happy birthday to you ma. Birthdays come and go but the memories last forever. This is to celebrate you for being a strong woman regardless of what the Internet says about you. Enjoy your day Ma 🌹😊 Rooting for you always!"

@NNgwogu34398 said:

"Happy birthday, DJ Cuppy.🎂❤️ Wishing you many more beautiful years filled with good health, happiness and God's abundant grace."

@the_tianastarr wrote:

"Happy birthday, sweet Cuppy Ifeoluwa 🥳❤ Wishing you a super fulfilling new year ahead. ✨ Cheers!"

@DjLucianovibe joked:

"I'm a professional goat trainer hire me now let's train them goats together hbd 🥳"

@JudeOtedo quipped:

"Can we use one of the goats for asun (eyeing the white one), to celebrate your birthday? 🤭"

@evykhali commented:

"You no get issues at all, anything wey you wan do you de do am… money de available"

@FairyTale424 added:

"I used to imagine where does the fantasy of rich people comes from. Are you gonna tell me you haven't seen a goat before? What's the sudden desire to own a goat? Omo, this cannot be reveal to humans sha. Oye olorun"

DJ Cuppy rejects marriage pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy addressed ongoing chatter about her marital status in a playful TikTok video shared on July 14, 2026.

The 33-year-old star humorously declared she was “on my way to get another degree” instead of conforming to marriage expectations.

Her witty response resonated strongly, especially as her younger sister Temi Ajibade is expecting her first child with musician Mr Eazi after their 2025 wedding.

Source: Legit.ng