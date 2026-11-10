May Edochie congratulated Destiny Etiko after news of the actress's political appointment broke online

Destiny Etiko was named Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy under Enugu Governor Peter Mbah

Etiko became the second Nollywood actress to receive a political role from the Mbah administration within weeks

May Edochie's reaction to Destiny Etiko's new government role has drawn attention on social media, with the businesswoman dropping a comment on the actress's post to mark the occasion.

May Edochie’s congratulatory remarks on Destiny Etiko’s appointment catch attention. Credit: @destinyetiko, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Dropping into the comment section, May wrote:

"Congratulations Drama to the doll! 🥂❤️."

The post followed news that Etiko had been named Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy under Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah.

The appointment was announced on Sunday, November 8, and was confirmed by Etiko herself after she responded to a congratulatory message from fellow actress Sarah Martins.

Destiny Etiko's political appointment

Etiko, who hails from Udi Local Government Area in Enugu State, had been vocal in her support for Mbah during his governorship campaign ahead of the 2023 Enugu State election, so the appointment was seen as a natural development of that existing relationship.

She is not the only Nollywood figure to benefit from the Mbah administration's interest in the creative industry.

Actress Rachael Okonkwo had earlier confirmed her own appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Films and Creative Industries in early November 2026, making Etiko the second prominent actress to receive a political role from the governor within a short period.

Governor Mbah's move to APC

Worth noting is the political backdrop to these appointments. While Mbah originally won the 2023 Enugu governorship under the Peoples Democratic Party, he officially defected to the All Progressives Congress on October 14, 2025, meaning both Etiko's and Okonkwo's roles technically fall under an APC-led administration.

The news generated a wave of congratulatory messages across social media platforms, with May Edochie's warm comment among those catching the eye of fans and followers online.

See May Edochie's comment below:

May Edochie makes her position known on Destiny Etiko’s government appointment. Credit: @destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko cries out after losing N5m World Cup bet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko suffered a painful financial setback after her first-ever football bet ended in disappointment during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The actress revealed that she staked N5 million on the match, only to lose everything, describing the experience as emotionally draining and vowing never to gamble again.

She admitted the anxiety of watching the game with such high stakes was unbearable, adding that the tension made the 90 minutes feel far more intense than any football match she had ever seen, leaving her shaken both financially and emotionally.

Source: Legit.ng