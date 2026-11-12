Treasure Ekubo marked six months since her brother Alexx's passing with a video that brought fans to tears

In the clip, Alexx made a playful remark about his sister's cooking that showed how close the two siblings were

Alexx's best friend IK Ogbonna also remembered the late actor on the same day, sharing footage of the two together

Six months have passed since Nollywood lost Alexx Ekubo, and the grief is still raw for those who loved him most.

The late actor's younger sister, Treasure Amarachukwu Ekubo, marked the sombre milestone on social media by posting a short video that captured a candid, joyful moment between them on her TikTok page on November 11, 2026.

Treasure Ekubo remembers her late brother, Alexx Ekubo, with a touching video marking six months since his passing. Photo: treasureekubo/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Alexx Ekubo and a friend were seen enjoying a meal while Treasure served them.

At one point, a clearly delighted Alexx joked that her school fees are guaranteed, a playful nod to how impressed he was with the food she had prepared.

Treasure captioned the post:

"6 months now. I miss you more than life❤️‍🩹. Rest on, till we meet to part no more."

IK Ogbonna also pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Alexx Ekubo's close friend and fellow actor IK Ogbonna also took to social media to remember him, sharing a video of the two of them together and marking the post with a simple love emoji.

The quiet gesture from someone who shared so many memories with the late star resonated widely with fans online.

Alexx Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Evercare Hospital following complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer. He was 40 years old.

His death sent shockwaves through Nollywood and left countless fans devastated. He was laid to rest on June 18, 2026, in Arochukwu, Abia State, amid an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment industry.

See Treasure Ekubo's tribute to her late brother in the TikTok post below:

Fans react to Treasure Ekubo's tribute to Alexx Ekubo

The video Treasure shared stirred deep emotions among followers who continue to mourn the actor's absence.

@Goddess of TikTok commented:

"sometimes a soulmate is a brother! I feel so sad for you, Treasure. I pray for a comfort for your loss!"

@EZINANDO LICIA DORIS wrote:

"6 whole months without you chief IKUKU 💔💔💔. keep resting chief 🕊️🕊️🕊️"

@just_thelma shared:

"honestly if I say I don't think of Alex most of the time I'd be a liar omo 💔"

@Esthoma Luxe Hairs | Lagos said:

"I found myself on his page on iG yesterday and I cried so much. I wasn't an inch close to him but his death hurt me so much."

@Bigg-happi☺️❤️ stated:

"The only actor I felt heartbroken about his death 💔💔💔Omo life is unfair to good people 😢💔"

@Nazzy reacted:

"my mood change each time I remember this guy 😭😭😭 I wonder how his close family are feeling then 💔💔💔 it is well"

Alexx Ekubo’s death anniversary stirs emotions as his sister Treasure shares a personal tribute and video of the actor. Photo: treasureekubo

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru’s tribute to Alexx Ekubo resurfaces after death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s tribute to late colleague Alexx Ekubo had resurfaced on social media following his own death at 57 on October 23, 2026.

In the May 13 post, Francis praised Alexx’s acting talent, humility and cheerful personality while expressing heartbreak over his passing.

The tribute has taken on a painful new meaning, with fans reflecting on how Francis, who mourned Alexx just months earlier, has now also passed away.

Source: Legit.ng