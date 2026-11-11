The Nigerian Senate moved a motion to reward the Flamingos with ₦100 million following their historic World Cup victory

The Flamingos became the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, beating Japan 2–1 in the final in Morocco

Lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to increase funding for sports development to build on the team's success

Nigeria's Senate has pledged ₦100 million to the Flamingos after they became the first African side to win the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

The pledge came through a motion moved by Senator Abdul Ningi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, who praised the players for their performance and also commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for its support in preparing the team for the tournament.

The Flamingos survived a late fightback to become the first African nation to seize the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

Flamingos' historic run in Morocco

The Flamingos lifted the trophy on Saturday, November 7, after beating Japan 2–1 in the final, held in Morocco, per FIFA's official website.

Awawu Bashiru gave Nigeria the lead in the 39th minute, and Oluebube Umejiaku doubled it just two minutes into the second half.

Japan reduced the deficit in the 80th minute, but Nigeria held firm to clinch the title.

The victory was the culmination of a remarkable campaign.

Nigeria started with a 2–1 loss to Poland but then won five matches in a row.

Along the way, they knocked out defending champions North Korea 3–1, saw off Mexico 2–1 and Venezuela 1–0, and beat Brazil 3–1 in the semi-finals to reach the final for the first time in the team's history.

Nigeria's best previous finish at the competition was third place in 2022, when they eliminated Germany on penalties.

Senate calls for investment in young talents

Beyond the financial pledge, the Senate commended President Bola Tinubu and all Nigerians for rallying behind the team, The Cable reports.

According to the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, lawmakers stressed that the momentum from the Flamingos' achievement must be sustained, calling on the Federal Government to put in place adequate funding for sports development and to invest in young talents who could become the country's future champions.

How fans reacted to the pledge

The announcement drew quick reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing a mix of excitement and scepticism about whether the money would ever reach the players.

Danie-Tarcisius wrote:

"A good one from our beloved senators we just pray and hoped this is not an agenda or an audio money."

Christiansen1 posted:

"Money dey, pls give them land in Abuja tooo, dey deserve it."

Big14 questioned the promise outright:

"Nah lie oooo, no evidence make them show evidence, stop lying to the public."

The T of the FCT added:

"4 years from now, them never still see am collect. Na NFF officials go chop everything."

The scepticism reflects a wider pattern of Nigerians doubting whether government pledges to sporting heroes are ever fully honoured, following several past instances where promised rewards took years to materialise or were never paid at all.

Flamingos receive $50,000 cash reward

Legit.ng previously reported about Flamingos receiving a $50,000 reward after winning the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Their 2-1 victory over Japan made them the first African team to lift the trophy, while the Presidency also ensured their outstanding bonuses were paid.

Source: Legit.ng