Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shared photos with his new wife, Mo Jasmine, alongside singer Spyro and his wife after a church worship session

The post came a day after Spyro worshipped at Odukoya's Fountain of Life Church on Sunday, November 8, 2026

The couple's appearance together in the photos triggered strong reactions from followers demanding answers over Odukoya's remarriage

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya sparked fresh conversation online after posting photos of himself and his wife, Mo Jasmine, alongside popular singer Spyro and his wife, Janet Atom, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The images came a day after Spyro, whose full name is Oluwasanmi Oludipe, attended Odukoya's Fountain of Life Church on Sunday, November 8. Odukoya accompanied the post with a warm caption, writing:

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shares pictures of singer Spyro and wife on his page. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

"Good to see Oluwasanmi Oludipe and his beautiful wife Janet Atom with the rest of his crew yesterday!"

Fans question Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage

While many welcomed the wholesome display, the photos quickly became a flashpoint in an ongoing conversation about Odukoya's marriage to Mo Jasmine. Several followers took to the comments section to push for clarity, calling on the pastor to address what they described as an unresolved controversy surrounding his remarriage.

The post drew a range of responses, from pointed demands for transparency to outright defences of the cleric's personal decisions.

Singer Spyro and wife attend Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's church. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Getty Images

Here are some of the reactions from Facebook below:

Onyi Tunechi Ogala wrote:

"Pastor we demand some explanation"

Pretty Laura commented:

"Let's not hear story that touches the heart again o!"

Oluwasegun Akinbode shared:

"Critics will always be there. Even Jesus Christ was criticized (Luke 7:34, Matthew 9:11). Many people will have something to say about your recent decision, including in the comments, but be assured it will fade with time. Pay them no attention. You, Jimmy Odukoya and Mrs Mo' look amazing together. We're rooting for you both!"

Oluchi Stephanie Nnamdi wrote:

"If your God has not condemned you, their condemnation has nothing on you. Well done sir. I & 99 others are rooting for you. Happy married life"

The reactions reflect a divided online audience. While a portion of his followers chose to celebrate the couple's happiness and push back against critics, others clearly feel that questions around Odukoya's remarriage remain unanswered and deserve a public response from the pastor himself.

The pictures of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and wife with singer Spyro and wife are below:

Jimmy Odukoya's appearance questioned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that media personality Morayo Brown's husband, Mr Brown Afolabi, raised pointed questions about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appearance and personal choices.

The remarks came during what appeared to be a conversation between Mr Brown and Morayo, in which she had defended the pastor's decision to remarry. Rather than engaging solely with the marriage debate, Mr Brown steered the discussion toward what he described as a more significant concern that most people had been ignoring.

Source: Legit.ng