Taiwo Olawoyin, the relative of the late Toluwanisings, has addressed allegations that he influenced the singer not to financially empower his widow

In a voice note shared by vlogger YinkaTNT, Taiwo denied responsibility for the late singer's alleged failure to open a shop for his wife

He also defended his financial relationship with Toluwanisings, saying he borrowed money from him and was never an obstacle to his success

The controversy surrounding the death of Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has taken another turn after his UK-based relative, Taiwo Olawoyin, addressed allegations that he prevented the late musician from financially supporting his wife.

Taiwo spoke in a voice note shared by vlogger YinkaTNT, where he expressed disappointment over claims that he influenced some of the singer's personal and financial decisions.

Taiwo Olawoyin expressed disappointment over claims that he influenced some of Toluwanisings' personal and financial decisions. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

The allegations have circulated online following Toluwanisings' death on October 14, 2026, amid disagreements involving his widow, extended family and associates.

Taiwo speaks on late singer's decision

In the recording, Taiwo specifically denied being responsible for Toluwanisings' alleged failure to open a shop for his wife.

He questioned why he was being blamed for a decision that, according to him, was entirely the responsibility of the late singer.

"Your husband that did not open shop for you, not because of me. Your husband decided not to do all the stuff for you," he said.

Taiwo further argued that Toluwanisings was an adult who made his own decisions and should not have his choices attributed to other people.

Taiwo's financial relationship with Toluwanisings

Beyond the allegation involving the singer's widow, Taiwo also addressed claims that he pressured his relative for money.

He maintained that he had never hindered the singer's progress and insisted that the money he received was borrowed, not demanded as a gift.

"I borrowed it from him, I loaned it from him, and I'm going to return it," he said.

His response came amid controversy over the ₦6 million the singer's friends and associates raised for his UK university tuition.

Taiwo had earlier said he would refund the donation after public criticism.

Listen to the X audio of Taiwo Olawoyin's leaked voice note here:

Reactions trail Toluwanisings' relative voice note

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Zynat4 stated:

"I can’t watch it till the end, but this audio needs to be kept safe. He said all the money he collected was loaned to him and not FOC. They need to hold him accountable to that and make sure he returns everything to the last penny."

@ekundayool65148 commented:

"This guy is an ungrateful soul. This is the reason why some people run away from their extended impoverished family immediately they have a breakthrough.Their entitlement mentality is second to none. Just imagine the trash this guy is talking just to defend their ungratefulness"

Toluwanisings was buried on Monday, November 9 at his residence. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Video of Toluwanisings' private burial surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video from Toluwanisings' private burial ceremony surfaced online, capturing emotional moments as his widow and daughters gathered at his graveside to bid him a final farewell.

Following the circulation of the emotional footage, social media users flooded the comments section with prayers and messages of sympathy for the late singer's young widow and children.

Source: Legit.ng