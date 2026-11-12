Nigerian billionaire Terry Waya spoke about how he built his fortune through farming, investments and strategic networking

Waya claimed to have made as much as $200 million in a single year during a recent interview

The socialite and father of ex-BBNaija star Kiddwaya also shared candid advice on family, wealth and negotiation

Nigerian businessman and socialite Terry Waya, widely known as the father of former BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya, has opened up about his journey to becoming a billionaire, his role in developing Banana Island, and the philosophy that keeps him wealthy.

In an interview on the podcast School of Hard Knocks with James Dumoulin, which began circulating on X on November 11, 2026, Terry Waya made it clear from the outset that he operates on a different scale entirely.

Nigerian businessman Terry Waya shares insights into his farming business, wealth creation and investment in people. Photo: terrywaya

Source: Instagram

When the interviewer asked how old he was when he became a millionaire, Terry Waya was quick to correct the framing:

"No, I'm not a millionaire. I'm a billionaire."

He said the peak of his earnings in a single year reached around $200 million, adding that his primary business remains agriculture.

"I'm one of the biggest farmers in Nigeria," he stated. "Very, very serious farmer."

Terry Waya on Banana Island and the power of connections

One of the more striking claims Terry Waya made during the conversation was that he played a direct part in bringing Banana Island to life.

"I was the one who created that Banana Island using my military contacts," he said.

"Today, the richest people in Nigeria live there."

He did not go into further detail about the specific role he played, but framed it as an example of how his network has shaped his success over the decades.

On the subject of rebuilding from scratch, he showed no hesitation.

"Of course. What would you do? I have the formula, I won't give you," he said with a laugh, before adding that his real edge lies in relationships.

"My secret is investment in people. So tomorrow if I get up and I happen to need anything, it's just a phone call away. I have enough contacts."

Terry Waya speaks about his reported $200 million annual earnings, business success and strategies for building wealth. Photo: terrywaya

Source: Instagram

Terry Waya shares lessons on negotiation and family

Terry Waya was equally direct when sharing advice on doing business and staying grounded. He said desperation is the single biggest mistake a dealmaker can make.

"A desperate man will always make mistakes. You can't be desperate. No. No. No. I hate desperation. I'm calm. Go in as if you're not interested. And then you have the leverage."

Reflecting on wealth and the people who helped him get there, he urged younger Nigerians not to forget their roots.

"No matter how far you have gone, don't forget the road that is taking you there, because you might need that road to go back to where you're coming from."

He also offered a sobering caution about sacrificing family for success.

"If you lose your family trying to be rich, when you get rich, you may not have them back; they are gone. You just pray that you don't lose too much in trying to be successful."

Watch Terry Waya speak in the X video below:

Kiddwaya’s billionaire dad Terry Waya spotted with Oyinbo babe

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya, became a topic of discussion after a recent social gathering.

The billionaire was seen among his money-making colleagues at an event as they exchanged pleasantries.

But one thing quickly caught the attention of Nigerians, and that was the elegant Caucasian lady who was sitting right beside the reality TV star's dad.

Source: Legit.ng