Femi Adebayo and Fuji legend KWAM 1 dropped a playful promotional video confirming Jagun Jagun 2 premieres on Netflix on December 4 , 2026

Sharp-eyed fans who watched the video noticed what appeared to be a bandage wrapped around one of KWAM 1's fingers

The sequel brings back beloved cast members while adding Funke Akindele, KWAM 1, and Pasuma as fresh faces

Femi Adebayo got fans buzzing on Tuesday, November 10, when he teamed up with Fuji music icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, for a fun promotional clip confirming that Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors* will land on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

The video was light-hearted and playful, with KWAM 1 clearly in on the fun as both men hyped up the highly anticipated sequel. What was meant to be a straightforward promo, however, quickly became a talking point for a different reason entirely.

Femi Adebayo and KWAM 1 confirm Jagun Jagun 2’s Netflix premiere. Credit: kwam1/femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Fans share observations about KWAM 1's finger

After the clip circulated, observant viewers on Facebook zoomed in on KWAM 1's hand and noticed what appeared to be a bandage covering one of his fingers. The discovery set off a wave of comments, with fans expressing curiosity and concern over the Fuji legend's condition.

Fans share what they noticed about KWAM 1 in new video with Femi Adebayo. Credit: kwam1

Source: Instagram

@Adedamola Anthony wrote:

"Wetin do baba for finger? who bite my daddy?"

@Ifesekcy Baygunhano asked:

"Look Allaji wasui hand very well is like one of his hand dey pain him abi my eyes dey pain me? 😄"

@Horlarlekan Nincon observed:

"Baba done get injury for finger 👉"

@Kunle Adetola joked:

"Bobo don cut him hand for kitchen while cooking"

@Ayo_ffe noted:

"Omo wetting do Alh for nail now? Anyways, we are anticipating the release of Jagun jagun 2"

Jagun Jagun 2 cast grows bigger

Beyond the finger drama, excitement surrounding the sequel remains sky-high. Several fan-favourite actors from the original film are reprising their roles, including Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Odunlade Adekola, and Ibrahim "Itele" Yekini.

The production also welcomes a string of high-profile new additions. Nollywood powerhouse Funke Akindele joins the cast alongside Fuji music royalty KWAM 1 and Pasuma, making the sequel one of the most star-studded Nigerian productions heading to a global streaming platform this year.

Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors* premieres exclusively on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

The video of Femi Adebayo and KWAM 1 promoting Jagun Jagun 2 is below:

Femi Adebayo reacts to comments on Euphoria 360 Hub

Legit.ng also reported that Femi Adebayo responded humorously after an X influencer suggested that his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub was where his money “finished.”

The actor quoted the post on October 6, 2026, and joked that the facility was not where his money ended but where it started.

The hub in Oregun, Lagos, offers movie production, content creation, and post-production services, alongside equipment rentals, event spaces, and a film academy.

Source: Legit.ng