The Federal Government has reopened its free CAC business name registration programme, targeting 250,000 Nigerian small businesses

Eligible entrepreneurs can apply through SMEDAN’s online portal, but submitting an application does not guarantee selection

Registration fees are covered for successful applicants; SMEDAN warns business owners against paying anyone promising guaranteed approval

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has reopened access to its free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration programme, offering thousands of Nigerian entrepreneurs another opportunity to formalise their businesses without paying registration fees.

The initiative, implemented through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), targets 250,000 nano, micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide.

Nigerian business owners get relief as SMEDAN reopens portal for free business registrations. Credit: SMEDAN/CAC

Source: UGC

The programme is designed to remove one of the financial barriers preventing small business owners from registering their enterprises with the CAC.

The reopening follows earlier difficulties encountered by applicants attempting to access the registration portal, which disrupted the application process.

For eligible entrepreneurs, the initiative provides an opportunity to obtain formal business recognition without bearing the usual cost of business name registration.

FG lists businesses eligible for registration

The programme primarily targets Nigerians operating small businesses that have not yet been registered with the CAC.

Eligible applicants may include traders, artisans, retailers, service providers and other entrepreneurs seeking to formalise their operations.

Business owners already registered with SMEDAN but without CAC registration may also qualify, subject to the agency's requirements, MSME Africa reported.

However, the free registration arrangement covers business names only and does not extend to the incorporation of limited liability companies.

Entrepreneurs whose businesses are already registered with the CAC are therefore not the intended beneficiaries.

How to apply for free CAC registration

Interested business owners can begin the application process through SMEDAN's official online portal.

Applicants should follow these steps:

Visit the official SMEDAN portal at https://portal.smedan.gov.ng. Create an account using the required personal information or log in to an existing account. Complete the MSME profile by providing accurate business details. Select "No" when asked whether the business has an existing CAC registration number, provided it is not registered. Review the information carefully before submitting the application.

Business owners who previously created accounts are advised to continue their applications rather than open duplicate profiles.

Applicants should also ensure that their contact information is accurate to avoid missing important communication from the agency.

SMEDAN warns applicants against unnecessary payments

One major attraction of the programme is that successful beneficiaries will not be required to pay the covered CAC business name registration fees.

Entrepreneurs should therefore be cautious of individuals or intermediaries demanding money to secure registration slots or guarantee approval.

Importantly, submitting an application does not automatically guarantee selection.

Applicants must satisfy the programme's requirements, while SMEDAN is expected to communicate subsequent steps to eligible participants.

SMEDAN announces free CAC registration for 250,000 businesses. Credit: CAC

Source: Twitter

Why free CAC registration matters

For many Nigerian small businesses, registration costs can discourage entrepreneurs from formalising their operations.

Obtaining CAC registration can help business owners establish a recognised business identity, improve credibility and meet documentation requirements for certain commercial opportunities.

It may also support applications for business banking services, financing and government-backed enterprise programmes, although registration alone does not guarantee access.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria's MSME sector and encourage more informal businesses to enter the formal economy.

How to apply for free CAC registration

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has officially opened applications for the free registration of 250,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), giving thousands of Nigerian entrepreneurs a rare opportunity to formalise their businesses at no cost.

The initiative, being implemented through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in partnership with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), is aimed at eliminating one of the biggest financial hurdles faced by small business owners: the cost of business registration.

Source: Legit.ng