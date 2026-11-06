Peller Surprises Viral 'Jehovah, Pastor With ₦3m TikTok Gifts, His Reaction Gets People Talking
- Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller joined a viral pastor's livestream and flooded it with virtual gifts reportedly worth around ₦3 million
- The gifts came with prayers for Peller and his unborn child, sparking an energetic response from the pastor known as Baba Jehovah
- Content creator Matta's instructions to the elderly pastor during the session divided fans online, with many calling the moment disrespectful
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Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller has set social media buzzing after crashing the livestream of a viral pastor popularly known as Jehovah or Baba Jehovah in a video, which circulated widely on X on November 5, sending an enormous wave of virtual gifts reportedly worth around ₦3 million during the session.
Peller joined the stream alongside fellow content creator Matta, and the two proceeded to flood the pastor's TikTok Live with gift after gift, including roses and a high-value Universe gift that triggered one of TikTok's signature full-screen animations.
As the gift alerts stacked up rapidly on screen, Baba Jehovah prayed fervently for Peller and his unborn child throughout the session.
The surprise visit quickly became a talking point, particularly because of what followed.
Matta instructed the elderly pastor to stand up and show appreciation to Peller for the gifts, which the old man did.
Matta then went a step further, telling the pastor to roll on the floor as a gesture of gratitude, drawing a sharp reaction from viewers watching the stream.
The gifting session comes weeks after Peller and his wife Jarvis announced they were expecting a child, news they shared in early October 2026.
The couple, who married earlier that year, later confirmed they are expecting a baby girl.
The pregnancy has attracted considerable public attention, including well-wishes and various offers directed towards the couple and their child.
Prayers from the session were offered on behalf of both Peller and his expected daughter, adding a personal dimension to the gesture.
Watch the moment Peller gifted Baba Jehovah in the X video below:
Fans divided over Matta's instructions to Pastor
Reactions to the video were split. Many viewers praised Peller's generosity, while others took issue with how the pastor was treated during the exchange.
@TBerry574359 wrote:
"Omo see this man chai"
@Iam_Hunchojayy said:
"Omo make old man wey fit born you dey roll for floor because say he gift am universe SMH"
@Arnold20064 reacted:
"The man doesn't know anything about the gift sef"
@olamideisaac442 commented:
"Make Matta take am easy na Grandpa make dey roll for Grand omoh...."
@Gwinfirst wrote:
"Who come be the MOG naw I no understand? You dey tell MOG stand up keh.. lolz"
@sonoffmann said:
"These people are so unruly and disrespectful ...but hey I'm not surprised"
@Real_denzy reacted:
"Baba sef dey do tiktok.... Jehovah"
Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark
Legit.ng earlier reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.
The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.
Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng