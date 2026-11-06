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Japan Publishes 11 Job Sectors Where Foreign Workers Can Secure Long-Term Stay, Bring Their Families
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Japan Publishes 11 Job Sectors Where Foreign Workers Can Secure Long-Term Stay, Bring Their Families

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Japan published a list of 11 job sectors where foreign workers can qualify for long-term residence under the Specified Skilled Worker (ii) programme
  • Unlike the lower-tier category, the Specified Skilled Worker (ii) status places no upper limit on how long eligible workers can remain in the country
  • Workers in the qualifying sectors are also permitted to bring eligible family members to Japan under the programme

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Japan has revealed the specific job sectors in which foreign nationals can qualify for a residence status that carries no fixed time limit and permits family reunification.

The opportunity falls under the Specified Skilled Worker (ii) programme, a step above the entry-level Specified Skilled Worker (i) category. While the lower tier restricts how long a worker may stay in Japan, the second tier removes that ceiling entirely and allows qualifying workers to bring eligible family members with them.

Japan lists 11 jobs that allow foreign workers to remain in the country
Japan publishes 11 sectors where foreigners can obtain residence status. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Oleksandr Siedov/Kyodo News
Source: Getty Images

Japan's long-term residence: 11 eligible jobs

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Japan mentions 19 job sectors where foreigners can qualify for a 5-year work visa

The Japanese government has confirmed that the following 11 sectors are covered under the Specified Skilled Worker (ii) programme:

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1. Building cleaning management

2. Construction

3. Industrial product manufacturing

4. Shipbuilding and ship machinery

5. Automobile repair and maintenance

6. Aviation

7. Accommodation

8. Agriculture

9. Fishery and aquaculture

10. Food and beverage manufacturing

11. Food service

What Specified Skilled Worker (ii) status means

The distinction between the two tiers of the Specified Skilled Worker programme is significant for anyone planning a long-term future in Japan. Workers under the first category face a cap on their total stay in the country, with no provision for bringing family members along.

The second category changes both of those conditions. There is no upper limit on how long a holder may remain in the country, and eligible family members are permitted to accompany or join them. For many foreign workers, particularly those considering settling rather than simply working abroad for a fixed period, the second-tier status offers a more stable foundation.

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Spain approves 4-year seasonal work permit for foreigners, lists 6 conditions

Japan's decision to publish this list reflects the country's ongoing effort to address labour shortages across key industries by attracting skilled foreign workers on a longer-term basis.

Japan lists eligible for work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had identified 19 sectors in which foreign nationals can work under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) visa programme, which allows eligible applicants to stay for up to five years.

The report also explained the requirements attached to the visa, including equal pay with Japanese workers, opportunities for language training and limits on bringing family members to the country.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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