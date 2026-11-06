A Nigerian man identified as Kenz_dream on X voiced his frustration after finding out he did not qualify for the federal government's N50,000 relief grant

The FG's N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention selects beneficiaries from the National Social Register, meaning individuals cannot apply

The government confirmed that grant payments are being rolled out in batches and urged Nigerians not to pay anyone who claims to secure spots on the list

A Nigerian man who goes by @Kenz_dream on X has taken to the platform to express his frustration after learning he does not qualify for the federal government's N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention grant.

In a post that caught the attention of many Nigerians, Kenz_dream acknowledged that the grant is designed specifically for low-income citizens but argued that he still deserved to receive the money regardless.

Man shares his frustration online over FG N50,000 grant. Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria, Kenz_dream, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

"I heard the FG 50k grant is for poor Nigerians, i know i am not poor God even forbids me being poor but i really deserve to receive that 50k. Why am i not eligible," he wrote.

How the FG's N50k Grant Works

The federal government has clarified that selection for the N50,000 grant is not open to public applications.

Beneficiaries are drawn from the National Social Register and verified identity records, meaning only those already in the government's existing database of vulnerable Nigerians are considered eligible.

Payments are being distributed in phases, with selected individuals contacted directly in batches.

The government also issued a warning to Nigerians against paying any third party who claims to be able to secure a spot on the beneficiary list, describing such promises as fraudulent.

Authorities additionally stated that Nigerians who have not yet received a text message notifying them of the grant should not automatically conclude they have been left out, as the rollout is ongoing in stages.

Nigerians React to N50K Relief Fund

The FG grant drew a wave of responses from Nigerians who expressed interest in it, given the country's current economic pressures.

Richie Nation said:

"I'm not eligible to collect 50k FG grant but am eligible to vote? If Una see me outside that day, make una cut my leg."

Emichinonye said:

"50 Million plus people on fg’s website trying to sign up for N50,000 grant. Eya Eyah eyahh."

Brain Box added:

'If I see that FG 50k grant now. Omoh! Umrah Straight."

Tinubu's government speaks on SMS delay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government said payments under the N50,000 relief grant are going out in phases, with beneficiaries contacted in batches.

The government warned Nigerians against paying anyone promising to help them secure a spot on the beneficiary list.

Source: Legit.ng