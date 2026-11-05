Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie reacted to VDM's diss track preview targeting Davido with a string of dancing emojis

VDM dropped a preview of a diss track titled 'On My Knees' aimed at Davido following a feud that spilt into music territory

Rita Edochie's brief reaction drew widespread backlash from fans who questioned her conduct as a senior celebrity

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has found herself at the centre of social media criticism after she responded to VeryDarkMan's diss track preview targeting Davido with a flurry of dancing emojis.

The controversy follows an escalating feud between the activist-content creator VDM and Afrobeats star Davido.

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie faces backlash from fans over her support for VDM’s diss track against Davido. Photo: ritaedochie/davido/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that on November 4, 2026, VDM shared a preview of a song titled "On My Knees" on his Instagram page, announcing it would soon be available on streaming platforms.

The track features sounds associated with Zlatan Ibile and was accompanied by the caption:

"On my kneels FT ZLATAN …OUT SOON / I want see the worst that can happen 🤷🏽"

How the VDM and Davido feud escalated

The dispute traces back to a clip from Zlatan Ibile's wedding welcome party in Morocco, where Davido was filmed singing along to lyrics from Zlatan's song "INFERNO."

The lyrics were widely interpreted online as a jab at VDM, whose real name includes Vincent, and appeared to reference remarks he had previously made in public.

VDM had already posted a direct video response before heading to the studio, drawing a contrast between himself and Davido and warning Zlatan he would "learn the hard way."

The diss track leans into the "on my knees" phrasing that many online linked to a past viral moment involving Davido, taking the dispute firmly into music territory.

Rita Edochie's comment draws backlash

When the preview was shared online, Rita Edochie dropped a lengthy string of dancing emojis in the comments, clearly signalling her delight with the track and her support for VDM's side of the dispute:

"💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃"

The gesture, while brief, did not sit well with many of her followers, who felt a woman of her stature should not be taking sides in a public feud between younger entertainers.

Social media users criticise Rita Edochie over her reaction to VDM’s upcoming diss track targeting Davido. Photo: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Rita Edochie's comment

Here are some of the reactions her comment attracted:

@chi_nwayioma wrote:

"You sef try dey respect yourself madam. wetin u dey find for here😮?"

@oreoluwa_ola_bisi said:

"at this point ma, you are doing too much"

@paula_matt wrote:

"this woman shall. Ewwwww. Supporting young people fighting. Very disgusting"

@plantgum1_ added:

"mama I love you, but you can't support everything he does because you like him. This is wrong on all levels 🙏"

@ese_bestman noted:

"but you are a mother 🤷"

@the_taurus_queen commented:

"Lmao, it's very okay to know when to stop commenting"

@cindy.berry__ simply wrote:

"enter house madam"

VDM challenges Davido over support claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan challenged Davido and his associates to provide evidence that the singer had previously supported him financially after an X user claimed Davido once flew him to Lagos and lodged him in a five-star hotel.

In a response shared on his Instagram Story on November 4, 2026, VDM denied receiving such assistance and demanded receipts showing payments for flights, accommodation or other financial support.

His challenge came amid renewed tension with Davido after VDM mocked the singer over a video of him singing along to Zlatan Ibile’s track at the rapper’s wedding welcome party in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng