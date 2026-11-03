A video of a prophecy Pastor Sola Fola Alade gave to Pastor Mo Daniel resurfaced online on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

The prophecy described a powerful mantle waiting for Mo Daniel, tied to the lineages of Elton and Babalola, amid spiritual warfare over her destiny

The clip went viral amid controversy surrounding Mo Daniel's marriage to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

An old prophecy video about Pastor Mo Daniel has gone viral, reigniting conversation about her spiritual journey just as news of her marriage to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya continues to make waves.

The clip, posted on Facebook on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, shows Pastor Sola Fola Alade delivering what he described as a word from God to Mo Daniel.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's new wife continues to be the subject of Nigerians' lips over her past life and second marriage. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The video has attracted significant attention given the timing of her high-profile union with the son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Pastor Mo Odukoya: What the prophecy said

In the footage, Pastor Fola Alade told Mo Daniels that a powerful spiritual mantle had been "looking for her" for a long time, one he linked to the legacies of both Elton and Babalola, two prominent figures in Apostolic and Pentecostal church history.

"There's a mantle looking for you and it's the kind of mantle that mantle hung over the Elisha area for a long time," he declared.

He went further to describe how a certain spiritual inheritance had travelled from Bradford through Malaysia before finding its way toward her.

Fans are reacting to the video of the old prophecy about Mo Daniel after her marriage to Pastor Jimmy. Photo credit@mojasmine

Source: Instagram

He also addressed what appeared to be painful seasons in the cleric's life, saying the enemy had used disappointment and heartbreak to try to derail her.

"The Lord says, Wipe not my child. What the enemy meant for evil, He's turning it around for good. This brokenness will lead you to greater yieldedness. You are going to carry what many men were not able to carry," he said.

The cleric closed with a declaration that Mo Daniels would walk in miracles, silence, and eloquence, combining the spiritual strengths of both Elton and Babalola.

Here is the Facebook video about the female cleric:

Reactions to the viral clip

The video drew a mix of responses from viewers, with some affirming the word and others raising questions about its authenticity.

@Solomon Ubiedi commented:

"Late Mama Ruth Elton is not Pa Elton granddaughter, she is Pa Elton only child and daughter. Have visited her severally at home and was in her 90th birthday celebration at ilesha before she passed on."

@Jenny Jenny wrote:

"Who is he that says a thing and it comes to pass when the Lord God Almighty has not commanded it.... The Lord is God all by Himself."

@Oloyede Taiwo shared a more sceptical take:

"This isn't prophecy, it's a common sense, their are some prophecies when you look deep in between the lines, you won't know someone is watching or trailing your steps or moves in anyways even you might not know sometimes, God isn't an author of confusion."

@Funmi Adewola simply wrote:

"Glory to Jesus."

What fans don't know about Mo Odukoya

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya officially introduced his wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, to the congregation at the Fountain of Life Church on November 1, 2026, presenting her as the church's new First Lady.

Her introduction drew attention, particularly following news of the pastor's remarriage and renewed public interest in his personal life.

Beyond her role in ministry, Pastor Mo Jasmine is a multi-talented pastor, media consultant, author, and designer who established her professional identity before the marriage. She was previously married to British-Nigerian music producer Mosadoluwa Adegboye, popularly known as itsMOSA, before becoming Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's wife.

Source: Legit.ng