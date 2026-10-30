Peller made his stance clear in a viral Instagram video posted on Thursday, October 29, 2026

The content creator insisted only women should be present during his wife's labour, rejecting any male involvement

Fans and followers flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many questioning his position

Popular Nigerian content creator Peller has sparked a wave of online conversation after sharing his firm stance on who will be allowed in the delivery room when his wife gives birth.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 29, 2026, Peller made it abundantly clear that no male doctor or attendant will be permitted near his wife during labour.

Peller speaks about the day his wife will give brith and what he plans to do. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

He was visibly animated as he laid out his position, even turning to someone beside him mid-conversation to press the point.

"Na woman go do push for my wife. No man go do push for my wife, I no dey hear anything," he said. "If I see man inside that place, I go go inside."

The streamer also added that he does not trust men in such settings, noting that certain instincts do not follow rules or logic.

Peller's delivery room rules

To drive his point home, Peller directly challenged the person sitting next to him, asking whether they would be comfortable with a male doctor assisting their wife through childbirth. The moment drew laughter but also underscored how seriously he takes the matter.

Peller shares reason he will not allow a male doctor take his wife's delivery. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's comments quickly gained traction online, drawing reactions from Nigerians who found his position both entertaining and, for many, deeply impractical, particularly given that he and his wife reportedly reside in Canada, where patients typically receive care from whoever is on duty.

Watch Peller share his delivery room rule in the viral Instagram video:

Fans react to Peller's stance

The comment section was flooded with responses ranging from amusement to concern:

@itluvst wrote:

"Wait till labor starts na you go beg man or anybody to help your wife speed up the process"

@firstboy69_ commented:

"He don dey warn Una now ooooo."

@babyrich12 said:

"You never ready for her to born ok Dey play,pregnancy na ur mate ehhh most especially first trimester and 3rd trimester hummm"

@lexze_noah reacted:

"Lol.....na Canada you dey no be 9ja...you go thank God if u see doctor..."

@flora.maya.7737 wrote:

"What if she needs C Section and the only available doctor is male, Education really matter despite how popular one gets"

@dequezgram asked:

"For Canada hospital abi"

Osupa Saheed's outfit at Peller's wedding trends

Legit.ng reported that Fuji star Saheed Osupa was among the celebrities who graced Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos.

The Fuji musician also thrilled guests with a performance at the star-studded ceremony. Osupa, however, drew particular attention when he arrived, and his outfit at the venue- a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers- appeared noticeably oversized.

His distinctive walk as he made his way into the wedding venue quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many sharing their observations about his appearance.

Source: Legit.ng