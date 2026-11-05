BBNaija star Phyna weighed in on the ongoing Davido and VeryDarkMan feud with a bold post on X on November 4, 2026

Phyna's comment in Nigerian Pidgin drew comparisons between two types of men, framing her take as 'inspirational'

The post sparked fierce reactions online, with several users questioning her involvement in the high-profile dispute

BBNaija star Phyna has found herself at the centre of controversy after wading into the simmering feud between Afrobeats star Davido and social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM).

On November 4, 2026, Phyna took to X to share what she described as "inspirational" words.

Phyna comments on Davido and VeryDarkMan’s public disagreement as their online clash attracts reactions from Nigerians. Photo: unusualphyna/davido/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star wrote in Nigerian Pidgin:

"As a girl e better to give your body to man wey kneel down dey cry beg, than to give man wey them dey [expletive] for yarsh😂💔 may nobody drag me ooo I'm being inspirational 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

The remark arrives amid a fresh flare-up between Davido and VDM.

The tension intensified after VDM publicly mocked Davido when the singer was filmed enthusiastically singing along to lyrics at Zlatan Ibile's wedding that referenced VDM's past comments about self-pleasure.

VDM hit back by declaring he is not "David Adeleke wey dey beg for intimacy" and would sooner please himself than get on his knees to beg a woman for intimacy.

He also teased an upcoming track titled "On My Knees," incorporating elements associated with Zlatan.

Phyna and VDM are no strangers to public clashes, with the two having exchanged personal allegations in the past.

Her latest post was widely read online as a direct jab at VDM's stated position, implicitly siding with the idea of a man who begs over the alternative VDM described.

See Phyna's X post on Davdio and VDM's feud below:

Mixed reactions trail Phyna's post

The comment split opinion almost immediately. Some users agreed with her sentiment, while others criticised her for inserting herself into a feud that did not concern her.

@ETWel5 wrote:

"Two lion dey fight grasscutter dey show face 🤣🤣🤣"

@planb4everybody commented:

"You way no get strong career already you still won attach yourself to wetin go dammy krane your life"

@Nourished_boy said:

"Madam enter house, when e reach your turn we go call you"

@ObiyoExcel noted:

"No be you wey Davido denied knowing 🤣"

@onyesprills warned:

"Nor come Dey cry later oooo Dey your lane now This same davido disgrace you b4"

@israelmk_ added:

"I hope say you go fit finish this thing were you just start😂"

Phyna’s social media post about Davido and VeryDarkMan’s disagreement draws criticism from fans online. Photo: unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna celebrates boxing victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija Level Up winner Phyna defeated Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday in their boxing showdown at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Phyna won a brand-new car and a N50 million cash prize before celebrating the victory with photos of her championship belt on Instagram.

She dedicated the win to women everywhere and noted that October 2 also marks the anniversary of her BBNaija victory.

Source: Legit.ng