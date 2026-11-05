Lagos NURTW chairman Mustapha Sego has publicly announced that his disagreement with MC Oluomo has come to an end

The declaration followed the intervention of Fuji music star KWAM 1, who reportedly brokered peace between the two transport union leaders

Sego made the announcement during a Lagos NURTW meeting on Thursday, as he addressed members about the end of the feud

Lagos State chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Mustapha Sego, has publicly declared an end to his dispute with the union's national chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

The announcement came after Fuji music star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1, reportedly intervened to settle the disagreement between the two influential transport union leaders.

A video from a Lagos NURTW meeting held on Thursday captured the transport boss addressing members and making a firm declaration about the dispute.

K1 intervened in the fight between Sego and MC Oluomo. Photos: @kingmcoluomo/@mustaphasego/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mustapha Sego announces end of feud with MC Oluomo

Speaking before members of the union, Sego made it clear that there was no longer a fight between him and MC Oluomo.

He said:

“I would like to tell everyone, whether you like it or not. I, Mustapha Sego, the chairman of NURTW in Lagos. The fight between me and NURTW President MC Oluomo. I will like to tell everyone that the fight has ended.”

His statement appeared to put an end to the public disagreement between the two men, whose positions within the transport union have made their relationship a subject of interest.

The development followed the reported intervention of KWAM 1, who helped broker peace between Sego and MC Oluomo.

The Fuji star's involvement came as the two union leaders move towards resolving their differences.

Watch the X video of Mustapha Sego speaking about his fight with MC Oluomo here:

Reactions trail Mustapha Sego's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@iamtunnadex stated:

"So transport fare will reduce now or accident will be free ? I just want to know the important of them settling their differences pls"

@KaptainGabby shared:

"How common man take benefit from all dis their ticket money? Who dem dey remit am to in d end? So dis news no reli concern common man"

@AdemolaAwosanya noted:

"And una talk say the war has ended? If u u are real Omo Yoruba or Omoluabi that understands Yoruba adage very well, you will discover that this man is talking in parables. Anyways, i don't support violence and i will always embrace peace but beyond that, they should thread softly"

Mustapha Sego makes it clear that there was no longer a fight between him and MC Oluomo. Photo: @mustaphasego/IG.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng