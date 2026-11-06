Davido’s Sister Sharon Under Spotlight Over Unusual Dance Video: “Why She Dey Hide D Kpo?”
- A video of Davido’s elder sister, Sharon Ademefun Adeleke, dancing at an event has caught viewers’ attention after they noticed an object in her hand
- The clip, recorded by her cousin Adenike, popularly known as Nikos Adeleke, showed Sharon appearing to lower or conceal the item
- One social media user suggested that the object could be a cigarette, writing: “She as she use style hide her kpo"
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A video of Sharon Ademefun Adeleke, the elder sister of Nigerian music star Davido, has attracted attention online after viewers noticed a curious moment during her dance at an event.
The entrepreneur was captured enjoying herself and dancing in the clip recorded by her cousin, Adenike, popularly known as Nikos Adeleke.
However, what appeared to be an ordinary celebration took an interesting turn when viewers spotted an object in Sharon’s hand.
Davido’s sister Sharon Adeleke’s video gets attention
In the viral footage, the singer's sister appeared to be holding an item while dancing. At some point, she seemingly noticed that she was being recorded and quickly lowered or tucked the object away.
The brief moment caught the attention of some viewers, who began speculating about what she had in her hand.
Although the object was not clearly identified in the video, some social media users suggested that it looked like a cigarette or smoking item.
There is, however, no confirmation that Sharon was holding a cigarette or any other smoking substance.
Watch the X video of Davido's sister dancing here:
Reactions trail Davido's sister's dance video
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below
@virtualdebby_ stated:
"To see person wey dey use clear eyes for this naija na by connection mama dey on her kpo"
@G5star_ stated:
"I always knew it… always saw her energy even when she tries to hide it as mummy G O"
@cleverestpincha noted:
"Na igbo she Dey smoke, u no see brown rizz and filter"
Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.
She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.
The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.