A video of Davido’s elder sister, Sharon Ademefun Adeleke, dancing at an event has caught viewers’ attention after they noticed an object in her hand

The clip, recorded by her cousin Adenike, popularly known as Nikos Adeleke, showed Sharon appearing to lower or conceal the item

One social media user suggested that the object could be a cigarette, writing: “She as she use style hide her kpo"

A video of Sharon Ademefun Adeleke, the elder sister of Nigerian music star Davido, has attracted attention online after viewers noticed a curious moment during her dance at an event.

The entrepreneur was captured enjoying herself and dancing in the clip recorded by her cousin, Adenike, popularly known as Nikos Adeleke.

Davido’s sister Sharon caught hiding what is believed to be smoke. Photo: @lifeofrona1/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, what appeared to be an ordinary celebration took an interesting turn when viewers spotted an object in Sharon’s hand.

Davido’s sister Sharon Adeleke’s video gets attention

In the viral footage, the singer's sister appeared to be holding an item while dancing. At some point, she seemingly noticed that she was being recorded and quickly lowered or tucked the object away.

The brief moment caught the attention of some viewers, who began speculating about what she had in her hand.

Although the object was not clearly identified in the video, some social media users suggested that it looked like a cigarette or smoking item.

There is, however, no confirmation that Sharon was holding a cigarette or any other smoking substance.

Watch the X video of Davido's sister dancing here:

Reactions trail Davido's sister's dance video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@virtualdebby_ stated:

"To see person wey dey use clear eyes for this naija na by connection mama dey on her kpo"

@G5star_ stated:

"I always knew it… always saw her energy even when she tries to hide it as mummy G O"

@cleverestpincha noted:

"Na igbo she Dey smoke, u no see brown rizz and filter"

Davido’s sister Sharon noticed that she was being recorded and quickly lowered or tucked the object away. Photo: @lifeofrona/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement

Source: Legit.ng