Regina Daniels publicly fired back at Kemi Olunloyo after the journalist told her fans to stay away from her

The actress questioned Kemi's motives, asking whether the journalist's concern was driven by a "daily 2k"

Kemi Olunloyo hit back, refusing to tolerate being called "Aunty Werey" and questioning who was running Regina's page

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken a swipe at investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo, after the latter waded into the ongoing conversation surrounding her health and wellbeing.

The drama began on November 3, 2026, when Kemi posted a message on her Instagram page directed at Regina's fanbase.

Regina Daniels and Kemi Olunloyo engage in a heated social media exchange following the journalist's post about the actress. Photo: regina.daniels/drkemiofnigeria

Source: Instagram

Her post came in response to Senator Ned Nwoko's public statement from the day before, in which the senator urged fans, bloggers, and the general public to stop circulating false stories, fabricated death announcements, and unverified claims about his estranged wife's health and personal life.

Ned Nwoko, who had a highly publicised falling-out with Regina in 2025 amid allegations of substance abuse and mistreatment, stated he continued to care about her recovery and the welfare of their children.

Kemi Olunloyo, referencing the senator's appeal, sided with the call for calm and directed a pointed message at Regina Daniels' fans.

"Dear Regina's IG fans. Pls take your toxicity and negative energy far away from me. Senator Nwoko has warned you all. You weren't expecting it. Follow instructions and please keep your mouths SHUT‼️ All Gina needs now is positive energy and emotional support and love. Try to keep my name off your mouths. THANK YOU. Dr Kemi Olunloyo," she wrote.

Regina Daniels fires back at Kemi Olunloyo

Two days later, on November 5, 2026, Regina took to her Instagram Stories to respond.

The actress, who described herself as a "retired wahala person," expressed shock that Kemi Olunloyo would instruct her fans to avoid her.

"🤣🤣Sorry I have to publicly laugh this laugh pls .... Aunty werey ... just because I am now a retired wahala person I kept you quiet to be zuzuing ... don't you know someone staying one place recovering from what would have killed the likes of you will be itching to faint somebody? How can you tell my geng to stay away from you? I shock I swear! So you know the meaning of that all these while? Or was it because of your daily 2k? If that's it, no wahala ride on jare! gerrit," she wrote.

Regina Daniels went on to dismiss Kemi Olunloyo's command, adding that she only dignified her with a response out of respect for her age.

"Plus because of your grey hair, you merit my response. Don't feel accomplished and put the praises on your experience because if it's by that, you won't beat your chest, speaking nonsense in queen's English that's not making any sense," Regina added.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels tackles investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo over her comments about her fans. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Kemi Olunloyo refuses to back down

Kemi Olunloyo did not let the response slide.

She questioned why Regina Daniels would address her with such a derogatory term and suggested that someone else might be managing the actress's social media handles.

"Why would @regina.daniels Regina Daniels call me 'Aunty Werey'??? Is it her family posting on her handles? Dancing photos in a hotel room, wading in a pool etc. I will not tolerate this disrespect from someone possibly impersonating her," Kemi wrote in her reply.

Watch Kemi Olunloyo's response to Regina Daniels in the Instagram video below:

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng