Senator Ned Nwoko publicly addressed the swirling rumours about Regina Daniels' health and their marriage in a press statement

Nwoko warned bloggers and social media users spreading fabricated reports about Regina, including fake death announcements, of legal consequences

The statement came months after Regina revealed she had been battling severe pain, swollen legs, and mobility challenges that left her in a wheelchair

Senator Ned Nwoko has broken his silence over the wave of speculation surrounding his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, and their marriage, issuing a firm public appeal and a stern warning to those circulating false information about her.

In a press statement shared online, Nwoko urged Regina's fans, friends, bloggers and social media commentators to give the actress space to heal, stressing that the harassment she faces online is making her recovery harder.

Ned Nwoko breaks silence as questions mount over Regina Daniels’ health and marriage. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

"Regina has been through a lot, more than many people may realise, and right now, what she needs most is love, support and the opportunity to recover," he wrote.

The Delta State senator acknowledged that a video Regina shared on her birthday offered the public a glimpse into her health struggles, and he appealed for compassion rather than judgement.

Nwoko threatens legal action over false reports

Beyond the appeal for empathy, Nwoko directed sharp words at those inventing stories about his wife.

He said fabricated death announcements, misleading health reports and other damaging content are not harmless online activity, noting that Regina sees these posts and finds them deeply distressing.

"I will not tolerate the deliberate spread of false information about Regina, particularly fabricated reports about her death, health or personal circumstances," he stated, adding that those responsible are being identified.

He confirmed that his team is documenting such publications and warned that anyone found responsible would face legal consequences. "There is a limit to what should be tolerated, and that limit has been reached," Nwoko wrote.

Regina Daniels' health struggles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels disclosed in October 2026 that she had been battling severe pain, swollen and weakened legs, and mobility difficulties that left her reliant on a wheelchair.

Ned Nwoko responds to claims surrounding Regina Daniels’ health and marital relationship. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Her wheelchair-bound birthday appearance, marking her 25th birthday, triggered widespread concern across social media about her condition and overall well-being.

The statement from her husband arrives months after their marriage also drew public attention amid reports of a crisis between the couple.

See Ned Nwoko's viral social media post below:

Regina Daniels and Laila Charani unfollow each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that things did not seem to be going well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng