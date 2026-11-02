Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and wife Patience attended singer L.A.X's Lagos reception on Victoria Island on November 1, 2026

The Jonathans' appearance at the high-profile event drew widespread attention, joining notable guests including the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

Nigerians flooded social media with warm reactions to Patience Jonathan's presence, with many recalling her time as First Lady

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan, turned up at singer L.A.X's Lagos wedding reception on November 1, 2026, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

Video footage from the event, held on Victoria Island, captured the couple seated among guests as the celebrations went on.

Goodluck Jonathan, and former First Lady Patience Jonathan join celebrities and dignitaries at L.A.X’s Lagos wedding, sparking reactions. Photo: GEJonathan/izzlax

Source: Instagram

Their attendance at the high-profile occasion quickly became a major talking point online, with many Nigerians expressing warmth and nostalgia at the sight of the pair.

The Lagos reception was one of several events marking the union between singer L.A.X, whose full name is Damilola Afolabi, and his wife Ella.

The couple's journey to the altar began with a proposal in January 2026, followed by a family introduction in Warri, Delta State, in June.

They then held a civil ceremony in Naxxar, Malta, on September 16, before an Islamic Nikkah on October 29.

The Lagos event itself was hosted by L.A.X's father, Taiwo Afolabi, chairman of the SIFAX Group, and drew a striking mix of entertainment, political, and traditional figures, including the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and several traditional rulers.

Watch Goodluck and Patience Jonathan's appearance at L.A.X’s Lagos wedding in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Goodluck and Patience Jonathan's appearance

The couple's presence sparked a wave of affectionate responses, particularly directed at Patience Jonathan.

Many users credited her with being among Nigeria's most relatable former First Ladies, with some reminiscing fondly about her public persona during her time in Aso Rock.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OdunsiSusa66034 wrote:

"No be there's God ooo be this 😂"

@pau55824 commented:

"Number 1 first lady wey get sympathy"

@Adesanyajnr1 stated:

"For LAX to pull Jonathan and his wife. I don't know who he can't pull to this wedding."

@JustoneYus shared:

"This woman! She represented us well.😭🤣"

@geez_gosi wrote:

"The only empathetic First Lady we ever had"

@VAfaith36 reacted:

"This woman nah our woman a very caring mother, I remember that year any small thing she don come out cry for us"

@EricAyodel90479 added:

"Who else missed former First Lady comedy skit?"

Singer L.A.X celebrates his Lagos wedding with former President Goodluck Jonathan, wife Patience and other prominent guests. Photo: izzlax

Source: Instagram

Patience Jonathan recounts mentoring Azikel boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former First Lady Patience Jonathan credited herself with helping shape the business career of Azikel Group President Azibapu Eruani, whom she described as a son she raised and mentored.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the Azikel Refinery in Bayelsa State, she recalled encouraging him to associate with influential businessmen, including Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata, and supporting his ambition despite her initial doubts.

Patience also recalled Eruani's efforts to secure refinery licences, as the arrival of the Crude Distillation Unit marked a major milestone for the $1 billion facility designed to process 25,000 barrels of condensate daily.

Source: Legit.ng