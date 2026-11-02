Delta state media aide Ossai Ovie publicly called out Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over what he observed about the couple's appearance

The politician reacted after Jimmy Odukoya introduced Pastor Mo Jasmine as his new wife to his congregation during Sunday service

Jimmy, senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, revealed he had been leading the church as a single man since taking over in 2023

A Delta state media aide has waded into the conversation surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's new marriage, drawing attention to details that he says left him unsettled.

Ossai Ovie took to Instagram to share his reaction after videos and photos of Jimmy Odukoya officially presenting his new wife to members of the Fountain of Life Church began circulating online.

Delta state media aide spots something about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his new wife. Credit: @oviesuccess, @pastorjimmy

Source: Instagram

Rather than offering congratulations, Ovie zeroed in on the couple's accessories.

"A Pastor with an earring getting married to a woman with a nose ring is disappointing, and I am disappointed. I just watched the videos and photos of Jimmy Odukoya officially introducing his wife to the church today," Ovie wrote.

He continued: "I noticed the wife has a nose ring while he himself has an earring. As a Christian, this does not go down well with me. I also feel God is not pleased either. What message are they sending to the Christian community? I am disappointed."

Jimmy Odukoya introduces Pastor Mo Jasmine

The drama followed Jimmy Odukoya's surprise announcement during Sunday service, where he introduced Pastor Mo Jasmine as his wife to the congregation.

The moment marked the first time he had publicly acknowledged the new relationship.

In his address to church members, Jimmy disclosed that his previous marriage had ended before he assumed leadership of the Fountain of Life Church in 2023, a role he inherited following the death of his father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

"So, you know ever since I became your pastor, I was doing this work of life alone. And you know that the Bible says it is not good. It said I will find somebody suitable. Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you for the first time Pastor Mrs Odukoya," he told the congregation.

The church also celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing images and videos of the couple alongside the caption: "Congratulations to our senior pastor and First Lady Pastor Mo."

Delta state media aide lashes out at Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his new wife. Credit: @jimmyodukoya

Source: Instagram

Jimmy's first marriage and public reaction

Before the announcement, many followers had been unaware that Jimmy's first marriage had collapsed.

He and his ex-wife, Kemi Odukoya, wed in 2013 and share two children. The reasons behind their separation have not been made public.

The revelation came as a shock to many who assumed the former marriage was still intact, with the introduction of Mo Jasmine catching both church members and the wider public off guard.

See Ovie's viral Instagram post below:

Ossai Ovie warns Peller of marriage risk

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis released pre-wedding photos that sparked heated debate online.

Delta State governor’s aide Ossai Success reacted by questioning Peller’s emotional readiness for marriage, citing his young age and suggesting the relationship is built more on content creation than genuine love.

Ossai also flagged the couple’s age gap and Jarvis’s mention of a prenuptial agreement as red flags, warning that rushing into marriage could lead to regret.

Source: Legit.ng