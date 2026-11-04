Three PDP members from Jema'a Local Government Area died on the Kaduna–Kafanchan Road while on official party duties

The deceased include PDP Secretary Comrade Caleb Ishaya Alot and two members of the party's Wise Women group

ADC gubernatorial candidate Isa Mohammed Ashiru described the deaths as an irreparable loss to the PDP in Kaduna State

Three members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Jema'a Local Government Area in Kaduna state have died in a road incident along the Kaduna–Kafanchan Road while performing official party duties.

The victims were identified as Comrade Caleb Ishaya Alot, the PDP Secretary for Jema'a LGA; Ms. Mercy Achi, the PDP Zonal Women Leader for the Wise Women group in Jema'a; and Ms. Charity Bahago, a member of the same Wise Women group.

3 PDP members die while campaigning Photo Credit: @IsaAshiruKudan

Source: Twitter

Condolences from Kaduna ADC governorship candidate

Rt. Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, the ADC gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna State in the 2027 elections, was among the first public figures to respond to the tragedy. He said he received the news "with profound shock and deep sadness," and extended condolences to the PDP leadership at the state, zonal, and local levels, as well as to the families of the three victims and the broader PDP membership in Jema'a.

Ashiru, who also bears the title Sarkin Bai Zazzau, described the loss as one that cuts across family and party lines alike, saying their deaths were painful not only to their relatives but to the entire PDP structure in Jema'a and across Kaduna State.

Loss felt across the PDP structure

The three victims held active roles within the party at the local government level. Comrade Alot served as the LGA party secretary, while Mercy Achi led the Wise Women wing at the zonal level. Charity Bahago was a rank-and-file member of the same women's group. All three died while engaged in party-related activities, according to Ashiru's statement.

No details about the nature of the road incident were provided in the statement.

Ashiru called on God to "grant their souls eternal rest, comfort their families, and give the PDP leadership and members the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

See Ashiru's full statement on X here:

COCIN Women Fellowship leader is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences following the death of a prominent Christian women's leader in Plateau State.

Mama Salamatu Elisha Bogoro, mother of a former TETFund boss, passed away after a prolonged illness.

The deceased held the title of Uwar Zummunta within COCIN's Women's Fellowship in Shendam LGA.

Source: Legit.ng