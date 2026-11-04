Nigerian singer Skales revealed that Burna Boy contacted Davido to request a spot on his private jet for a show in Yola

Skales described the jet as so packed that one person had to sit on the toilet seat during the flight

The Yola trip reportedly led to a career-changing connection for Skales with international act Major Lazer

Nigerian singer Skales has shared a surprising story about a time Burna Boy reportedly reached out to Davido to hitch a ride on his private jet ahead of a performance in Yola.

Skales recalled the incident while reflecting on a show he and Burna Boy were both booked to headline in Yola.

Skales drops unexpected about Burna Boy and his alleged encounter with Davido. Credit: @davido, @skales, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to him, Burna reached out to Davido directly and asked to travel with his crew, to which Davido readily agreed.

The arrangement came at a cost, though. Because the aircraft was already carrying a full load of passengers, Davido reportedly asked one of his team members to hold back and catch a flight the next day.

Even then, space was so tight that one person had to make do with the toilet seat for the duration of the journey.

Davido's generosity on the flight

Skales also revealed that Davido gave up his own seat for him during the trip, painting a picture of the Afrobeats star as notably accommodating to those around him.

"Burna called Davido and said, 'Please, can I join their jet?' Davido said, 'Why not?'" Skales recalled.

The anecdote offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into how some of Nigeria's biggest music names once moved together before their careers diverged onto separate stratospheres.

At the time, Burna Boy had not yet reached the global heights he now occupies as a Grammy-winning artist.

Yola trip led to Major Lazer link-up

Beyond the jet story, Skales revealed that the Yola performance turned out to be a pivotal moment in his own career.

After landing and taking the stage alongside Burna Boy, the experience introduced him to international act Major Lazer, a connection that eventually led to a musical collaboration.

Skales did not elaborate on the precise circumstances of that meeting, but the detail adds another layer to what might otherwise seem like a simple travel anecdote, suggesting the trip had lasting significance for more than one person on board.

See the viral clip of Skale's Interview:

Davido reacts to Burna Boy's N9bn Bugatti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy took delivery of what is being described as the most expensive car in Africa, and his fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido could not help but take notice.

The one-of-a-kind hypercar was created by Venuum, a luxury vehicle customisation company based in Dubai, and carries a reported price tag of around ₦9 billion.

According to reports, the purchase was facilitated through Sadiq Aminu Gaidam, the chief executive of Abuja Car, a high-end vehicle dealership.

Source: Legit.ng