Finland amended its Aliens Act on October 16, 2026, introducing legally binding processing times for residency permit applications

The Finnish Immigration Service received a strict 2-month deadline to decide on completed residency permit applications under the new law

Work-based permit applications classed as exceptionally complex attracted a separate 3-month processing deadline under the updated rules

Finland has set clear legal deadlines for residency permit processing after the country's Parliament approved an amendment to the Aliens Act (301/2004), published on October 20, 2026 and entering into force on October 27, 2026.

Under Section 84 of the amended law, the Finnish Immigration Service must issue a decision on a properly completed residency permit application, together with all required attachments, within two months of receiving it.

Finland publishes residency permit processing timeline. Photo credit: DID press agency.

Source: UGC

The countdown begins once the applicant has appeared in person at the relevant authority to provide biometric identifiers and both the applicant and employer have satisfied the conditions set out in Section 71.

How the 2-Month Deadline Works in Practice

For applications that involve a partial decision, the Regional State Administrative Agency is required to issue that partial decision within one month of receiving the application.

Business Finland, in cases involving renewal permits for growth entrepreneurs, must provide its statement within one month of a request from the Finnish Immigration Service.

Where an application is deemed exceptionally complex, those intermediate steps may extend to two months.

Once a partial decision or statement is received, the Finnish Immigration Service then has a further one month to issue the final decision.

Work-based applications that are found to be exceptionally complex carry a maximum processing time of three months for the Finnish Immigration Service to reach a decision.

The law also provides for a pause in processing time. If the competent authority needs to request additional information, obtain supplementary documentation, or wait for a report from another authority, the processing clock stops until the required information is received.

Law Signed by President Alexander Stubb

The amendment was signed into law in Helsinki on 16 October 2026 by President Alexander Stubb, with Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen also appending his signature.

The legislation aligns with European Parliament and Council Directive (EU) 2024/1233, published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 30 April 2024.

Finland lists requirements for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Finland's immigration authority outlined six conditions that adult foreigners must satisfy before they can qualify for Finnish citizenship.

The requirements cover language proficiency, years of residence, financial standing, and a clean criminal record.

Source: Legit.ng