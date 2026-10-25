A video of Regina Daniels in a confrontation with her mother went viral, sparking widespread buzz online

Reports emerged claiming the actress had cut off her family as part of a personal detox process

The actress responded to bloggers with a cheeky message that left fans talking

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has addressed the online storm that followed a viral video showing her in a heated verbal confrontation with her mother, Rita Daniels.

On Saturday night, October 24, 2026, popular blogger Stella Dimokoko Korkus, widely known as SDK, posted the clip, which quickly spread across social media.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels responds to online reactions following a video of her confrontation with her mother. Photo: regina.daniels/rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

The claims suggested the actress had lashed out at her mother, accusing Rita Daniels of enabling certain behaviours and contributing to things that had gone wrong in her life.

The video surfaced shortly after an earlier SDK report, dated October 23, which alleged that Regina Daniels had distanced herself from her mother and siblings as part of a personal detox journey to address drug abuse.

The blog reported that her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, had remained by her side throughout the process.

Rather than issue a straightforward statement, Regina Daniels chose a different approach.

On October 25, the actress posted a video to her Instagram stories with a text overlay directed squarely at bloggers who had been covering her situation. Her message was pointed but playful.

"Okay, quick question and off of curiosity. Bloggers! How much money do you make off my name? I mean, we could negotiate: I give you more info, you get a percentage, and we all win! Fun fact: you would be so intrigued and glued to my life offline. It's giving down foreign movie shi. Or I might go into the business since I can do it in the comfort of my home."

Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels, attract public attention following a viral video of their heated confrontation. Photo: regina.daniels/rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

The timing of the confrontation footage stands in sharp contrast to a warm public tribute Rita Daniels shared just weeks earlier.

On October 10, Regina Daniels' 25th birthday, her mother took to social media to describe her as "my dearest daughter," calling her "my pride," "a queen," and "my beloved child," and expressing how proud she was of the woman her daughter had become.

The back-and-forth between the public warmth and the reported private tensions has kept fans and followers closely watching for what comes next.

Check out Regina Daniels' response in the X video below:

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng