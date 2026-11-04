Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile was spotted on the dance floor with his father-in-law at a pre-wedding celebration

The 'Gbeseh' legwork moment happened at a welcome party ahead of the couple's white wedding in Marrakesh, Morocco

Zlatan's father-in-law attempted to imitate the singer's signature dance moves in a video that has since gone viral

Nigerian street-pop star Zlatan Ibile has set tongues wagging after a video emerged of him schooling his father-in-law on how to do his trademark "Gbeseh" legwork at a pre-wedding party.

The singer and his partner are currently in Marrakesh, Morocco, for their white wedding this weekend.

Zlatan Ibile turns wedding party into a dance class while teaching father-in-law his legwork. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

Before the main event, the couple hosted a welcome party for close family members, friends and invited guests.

Zlatan's legwork goes viral

It was during this gathering that the award-winning act took to the dance floor alongside his wife's father, breaking into his signature legwork routine.

The older man gamely tried to follow along, mirroring the singer's footwork with evident enthusiasm before Zlatan shifted his attention to his bride and danced with her instead.

The clip quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many enjoying the light-hearted interaction between the hitmaker and his new in-law.

Celebration in Marrakesh

The choice of Marrakesh as the wedding destination adds a glamorous touch to what is already shaping up to be a high-profile celebration.

Zlatan Ibile turns wedding party into a dance class while teaching father-in-law his legwork. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The welcome party appeared to set a joyful tone for the weekend's events, with the dance floor moment standing out as one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening.

Zlatan Ibile, known for his energetic performances and distinctive dance style, has long made legwork a central part of his stage presence.

Watching him pass that tradition to a family elder ahead of one of the most significant days of his life struck a chord with viewers who came across the footage.

See the viral video below:

Davido showers Zlatan Ibile and bride with dollars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats star Davido made a striking appearance at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

Content creator OGB Recent turned heads by arriving with a vault packed with bundles of naira for the newlyweds.

Davido had teased his plans days before the ceremony with a telling Instagram Story post dedicated to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng