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Zlatan Ibile Leaves Guests Amazed As He Teaches Father-in-Law His Famous Legwork at Wedding Party
Celebrities

Zlatan Ibile Leaves Guests Amazed As He Teaches Father-in-Law His Famous Legwork at Wedding Party

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile was spotted on the dance floor with his father-in-law at a pre-wedding celebration
  • The 'Gbeseh' legwork moment happened at a welcome party ahead of the couple's white wedding in Marrakesh, Morocco
  • Zlatan's father-in-law attempted to imitate the singer's signature dance moves in a video that has since gone viral

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Nigerian street-pop star Zlatan Ibile has set tongues wagging after a video emerged of him schooling his father-in-law on how to do his trademark "Gbeseh" legwork at a pre-wedding party.

The singer and his partner are currently in Marrakesh, Morocco, for their white wedding this weekend.

Zlatan Ibile shares a hilarious dance moment with father-in-law at his wedding party
Zlatan Ibile turns wedding party into a dance class while teaching father-in-law his legwork. Credit: @zlatanibile
Source: Instagram

Before the main event, the couple hosted a welcome party for close family members, friends and invited guests.

Zlatan's legwork goes viral

It was during this gathering that the award-winning act took to the dance floor alongside his wife's father, breaking into his signature legwork routine.

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The older man gamely tried to follow along, mirroring the singer's footwork with evident enthusiasm before Zlatan shifted his attention to his bride and danced with her instead.

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The clip quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many enjoying the light-hearted interaction between the hitmaker and his new in-law.

Celebration in Marrakesh

The choice of Marrakesh as the wedding destination adds a glamorous touch to what is already shaping up to be a high-profile celebration.

Zlatan Ibile gives his father-in-law a legwork dance lesson at wedding celebration
Zlatan Ibile turns wedding party into a dance class while teaching father-in-law his legwork. Credit: @zlatanibile
Source: Instagram

The welcome party appeared to set a joyful tone for the weekend's events, with the dance floor moment standing out as one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening.

Zlatan Ibile, known for his energetic performances and distinctive dance style, has long made legwork a central part of his stage presence.

Watching him pass that tradition to a family elder ahead of one of the most significant days of his life struck a chord with viewers who came across the footage.

See the viral video below:

Davido showers Zlatan Ibile and bride with dollars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats star Davido made a striking appearance at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

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Content creator OGB Recent turned heads by arriving with a vault packed with bundles of naira for the newlyweds.

Davido had teased his plans days before the ceremony with a telling Instagram Story post dedicated to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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