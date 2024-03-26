The fight between Nigerian actor Lege Miami and Eniola Badmus has taken a new turn as both stars gun for each other's heads on social media

Days after Lege Miami had revealed during an interview how he helped hook up Eniola Badmus to her new lover, the actress slammed him

In a viral voice note, Eniola Badmus slammed Lege for revealing such a private detail about her life during an interview

Nollywood stars Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miami, and Eniola Badmus have been locked in a battle of words on social media over the last few hours.

A viral report made by the Punch stirred the exchange. During an interview with Saturday Beats, Lege Miami revealed that Eniola Badmus' current love met her through him and his matchmaking platform, "Single."

In response to a viral interview, Eniola Badmus called out Lege Miami, noting that his revelation was against the confidential ethics binding to the matchmaking enterprise.

Lege replies Eniola Badmus

In another video, Kehinde Adams responded to Eniola Badmus' voice note. After raining different curses on his colleague, he noted that Eniola Badmus had not asked him to put her in the private session.

He noted that there is a special fee that has to be paid for him to add her to the list of confidential clients.

Netizens react to Lege and Eniola Badmus' rants

@oluwafikunmi_richard:

"This coming April, I no go renew my Netflix, dstv, even NTA sub. Instagram and chill ti wa okay."

@peju__ola:

"Nah family matter awon omo apc."

@official_adorable_:

"Why woman go Dey talk lyk abgero??"

@oluwaseunfunmi1010:

"This matter dey sweet me ennnhhhh."

@oluwavirus_:

"That intro mad...Hello Lege Odabi pe opolo ti ko yepe.W

hat the fhuuuuuuuuuck see rhymes now. Lege, yepe. Wo, I must use this voice for ma next song."

@ewadunnii:

"One thing is dis aunty get voice d voice sound well well her street voice mount."

@gbemi_babyy:

"Clash of the Asiwaju Babies."

@adunniade_homes_properties:

"Lege what you did in unprofessional. How can you go mention the celebrities you match with a man on a national tv? Oga rest you no get level.. just that I like you sha."

@orpeyemmy25:

"Make them carry their matter go seyi Tinubu house abeg."

@yusuf_ogunlana:

"Who go come settle this matter bayi ooo, Aso Rock ya."

