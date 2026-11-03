FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono had planned to privately reach out to Jesús de Miguel's family before breaking his silence after the fatal collision

De Miguel died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest during a Segunda División match between CD Tenerife and Andorra

Real Madrid players including Kylian Mbappé, Thibaut Courtois, and Álvaro Carreras paid tribute to the Tenerife striker following his passing

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono had planned to contact the family of Jesús de Miguel Alameda privately before making any public statement about the collision that ultimately proved fatal to the CD Tenerife striker.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper was deeply shaken in the days following the incident and chose not to speak to the media, not out of indifference, but because he wanted his first words to go directly to De Miguel's loved ones.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono had intended to reach out privately to the family of Jesús de Miguel Alameda before his tragic death. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Spanish radio station Cadena COPE reported that Owono has maintained his silence since the two players collided during a Segunda División fixture between CD Tenerife and Andorra.

The goalkeeper's restraint reflects the private grief he has carried since that moment, with no indication from any source that his actions during the match were anything other than a routine challenge in the course of play.

What happened during Tenerife vs Andorra match

De Miguel suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest after a heavy collision with Owono during the league game.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where doctors admitted him to intensive care as his neurological condition deteriorated.

CD Tenerife confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, that De Miguel passed away at 8:00 a.m.

The club released a statement expressing solidarity with his family and called for their privacy to be respected during what it described as an extraordinarily painful time. De Miguel was 29 years old.

Real Madrid players pay tribute to Jesús de Miguel

The tragedy drew widespread responses from across Spanish football.

According to BeIN Sport Real Madrid observed a minute of silence before their training session in De Miguel's honour, with several players sharing personal tributes on social media.

Kylian Mbappé posted on his personal Instagram account:

"So much sadness. There are no words. RIP."

The French forward's message was among the most widely shared, reflecting the reach of the tragedy beyond Tenerife's immediate football community.

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also paid his respects, writing:

"Very sad news. A hug to his teammates, family and friends. Rest in peace, Jesús."

The response from Real Madrid's squad underlines how deeply De Miguel's death has affected the wider Spanish football community, with clubs and players setting aside rivalries to mourn the loss of a fellow professional.

How Spanish footballer tragically passed away

Legit.ng previously reported about CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who died after collapsing during a La Liga 2 match against FC Andorra.

The 30-year-old was treated on the pitch for nearly 20 minutes after suffering cardiac arrest, but his condition worsened overnight.

Source: Legit.ng