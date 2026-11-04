Mr Macaroni has graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Performance (Acting), earning a distinction from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts

The entertainer shared a celebratory video from his convocation ceremony, showing him surrounded by family members and well-wishers

The achievement adds to his academic and professional credentials, including his Theatre Arts education at Redeemer's University

Nigerian actor and content creator Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has added another academic achievement to his name after graduating with a distinction in a master's programme in the United Kingdom.

The entertainer bagged a Master of Arts with Distinction in Performance (Acting) from the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Mr Macaroni graduated with distinction from the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Photos: @mrmacaroni.

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni announced the achievement in a celebratory video shared on his social media page on Wednesday, November 4.

The clip captured the actor at his convocation ceremony, surrounded by family members and well-wishers who joined him to celebrate the milestone.

Accompanying the video, he proudly displayed his latest qualification, writing:

“Master of Arts with Distinction in Performance (Acting). Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.”

Mr Macaroni's academic journey

Beyond his success as an entertainer, Mr Macaroni has continued to pursue academic development in the performing arts.

The actor previously studied Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Redeemer's University, where he also pursued postgraduate studies in performance.

His educational journey included stints at Lead City University, Houdegbe North American University in Cotonou, and Afe Babalola University before completing his bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts at Redeemer's University.

Mr Macaroni's latest achievement came after he received an honorary Doctor of Creative Writing (Honoris Causa) from Precious Cornerstone University in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He also completed an Advanced Acting for Camera course at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, England.

Watch the X video of Mr Macaroni's convocation here:

Reactions trail Mr Macaroni's convocation video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@leks4humanity wrote:

"Congratulations Debo @mrmacaroni I celebrate your courage and hardwork. You deserve all your flowers. Keep winning brother."

@SayoOpajimi shared:

"There is more to life than just creating content Get the degrees ladies"

@_AdeyemiFunmi noted:

"Big cogratuations, , consistently polishing the craft"

Mr Macaroni previously earned a first degree at Redeemer's University. Photo: @mrmacaroni/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peter Fatomilola recalls Mr Macaroni’s surprise gift

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Peter Fatomilola recalled the surprise Mr Macaroni gave him after a movie set.

Fatomilola said Mr Macaroni gave him ₦200,000 for transportation after he had already received ₦50,000 for featuring in 2 scenes.

He later received ₦1 million for another movie appearance alongside Pete Edochie, while 2 children who accompanied him also got ₦100,000 and ₦50,000 respectively.

Source: Legit.ng