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Pregnancy Rumours Trail Lizzy Anjorin As She Makes Stylish Appearance in Canada
Celebrities

Pregnancy Rumours Trail Lizzy Anjorin As She Makes Stylish Appearance in Canada

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin touched down in Canada amid swirling reports that she is expecting another child with her husband
  • Blogger Esabod claimed the Yoruba star is pregnant and due soon, though Lizzy has not addressed the speculation publicly
  • Actor Starboy Temidayo gave Lizzy a warm welcome at the airport, presenting her with a bouquet and a Canadian neckpiece

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Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has set tongues wagging after making a striking appearance in Canada, arriving just days after a blogger alleged she is pregnant with her husband's child.

The actress touched down at a Canadian airport recently, drawing attention both for the warm reception she received and for the timing of her trip. Her reasons for the visit have not been made public.

Lizzy Anjorin trends as her stylish Canada visit fuels pregnancy speculation
Fans react as Lizzy Anjorin steps out in style in Canada amid pregnancy speculation. Credit: @lizzyanjorin
Source: Instagram

The pregnancy claims originated from blogger Esabod, who alleged that the popular Yoruba actress is expecting another baby and is reportedly due soon. Lizzy has not publicly responded to or addressed the reports.

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Starboy Temidayo Rolls Out the Red Carpet

Canada-based actor Starboy Temidayo was on hand to receive Lizzy at the airport, putting on quite a show for the occasion.

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He prostrated before her as a show of deep respect, then presented her with a bouquet of flowers along with a Canadian neckpiece as a welcoming gift.

The warm gesture was captured on video and quickly circulated online.

Lizzy Anjorin makes headlines as pregnancy speculation follows her Canada trip
Lizzy Anjorin's stylish Canada visit sparks conversation over possible pregnancy. Credit: @lizzyanjorin
Source: Instagram

Fans React to Lizzy Anjorin's Appearance

The combination of the pregnancy rumours and her stylish Canadian arrival has generated significant buzz among fans and followers of the actress, with many curious about both the purpose of her trip and the truth behind the reports.

Lizzy Anjorin remains one of the most recognisable faces in Yoruba-language cinema, known for her bold personality and her strong presence on social media.

Watch the video of Lizzy Anjorin's appearance:

Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

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In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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