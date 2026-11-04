Australia announced major changes to its Training visa (subclass 407) rules, set to take effect from 12 November 2026

Foreign applicants must be outside Australia both when applying for and when receiving the Training visa under the new rules

The updated rules also outline specific conditions under which applicants can include family members in their visa application

Australia has announced sweeping changes to its Training visa (subclass 407) application rules, with the new requirements set to take effect from 12 November 2026.

Under the revised rules published by the Department of Home Affairs, all applicants must be physically outside Australia both at the time of application and at the time the visa is granted. Anyone currently in Australia who wishes to apply for the Training visa must depart the country before submitting their application.

Australia explains conditions for training visa holders to sponsor relatives. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The government has warned that any application lodged while the applicant is still in Australia will be treated as invalid, even if the ImmiAccount online system accepts the submission.

Sponsor family member as Australian training visa applicant

One significant aspect of the updated framework covers which family members an applicant may include in their Training visa application. Spouses and de facto partners of the main applicant are eligible, as are dependent children who have not yet married or entered a de facto relationship.

Children aged under 18 qualify automatically on that basis. Those between 18 and 23 must demonstrate that they are financially dependent on the main applicant or the applicant's partner. Children aged 23 and older may still be included if their dependency arises from a partial or total physical or mental disability.

Dependent children of the applicants' children may also be included in certain circumstances. However, the government has explicitly stated that the main applicant's parents do not qualify as members of the family unit under these provisions.

Australia training visa: Requirements for family sponsorship

All family members included in an application must satisfy Australia's health and character requirements. This applies regardless of whether those family members intend to travel to Australia.

Where the main applicant is applying from outside Australia, family members who will not be accompanying them to the country may still be required to undergo health assessments.

The Department of Home Affairs has urged all prospective applicants to review the new rules carefully before making any decisions related to visa applications, travel arrangements, training commitments, or relocation plans.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng