Nigerian veteran singer Faze Alone announced the death of his father in an emotional Instagram post

The Tattoo Girl hitmaker shared a photo of his dad alongside a brief but heartfelt message

Fellow musicians and fans flooded the comments section with tributes and condolences for Faze Alone

Nigerian veteran singer Faze Alone is grieving the loss of his father, and he took to Instagram to share the painful news with his followers.

The R&B act, widely known for his hit song Tattoo Girl, Kolomental and many others, posted a photograph of his late father alongside a short but deeply emotional caption.

Faze Alone shares heartbreaking news of father’s passing. Credit: @fazealone

Source: Instagram

"SO PAINFUL REST WELL DADDY 💔💔💔❤️🙏," he wrote, offering no further details about the circumstances surrounding his father's death.

Faze Alone's Tribute to His Late Father

The post quickly gained attention across social media, with fans and supporters reaching out in large numbers to offer their sympathies to the grieving artist.

The image and the raw simplicity of his words appeared to resonate widely, drawing a wave of emotional responses from people who have followed his career over the years.

Faze Alone rose to prominence in the early 2000s as one of Nigeria's most distinctive R&B voices, carving out a loyal fanbase with his soulful delivery and relatable songwriting.

See his viral post from Instagram post below:

Fans and Followers Send Condolences

Reactions poured in from followers across his comment section:

@og_cazo wrote:

"The pain is unexplainable, accept my condolence🙏🏾"

@sammyhola commented:

"Oh 😢.. I am so sorry to hear this boss, please accept my deepest condolences, may is gentle soul rest in perfect peace 🕊🕊 ! He was a good man"

@kayodeakinbayo said:

"My condolences brother 🕊️🙏🏽"

@arnold.arnie.lee shared:

"Accept my condolences sir. May his soul rest in the lord.🙏"

@dareynow wrote:

"Sorry for your loss bro"

@ima_polis commented:

"My condolences face and may his soul rest in peace"

Veteran singer Faze Alone announces painful family loss online. Credit: @fazealone

Source: Instagram

Actress Adunni Ade loses lookalike mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Adunni Ade announced the passing of her beloved mother, who died on October 18 after a prolonged illness.

The actress shared an emotional tribute on social media, expressing profound grief and submitting to the will of Allah.

Fans and colleagues flooded Adunni Ade's post with prayers and condolence messages as the news hit social media.

Source: Legit.ng