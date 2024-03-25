Nollywood actor turned match-maker Lege Miamii recently made some striking revelations during an interview

The movie star gained most of his popularity after he started his match-making show "Singles"

Over the last two years since the show kicked off, Lege Miami has had stars like Wumi Toriola, Eniola Badmus, and Bimbo Thomas come on the show looking for love

Nigerian singer and actor who recently took up a new profession as a matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, opens up on how his platform has helped many people to find love.

During a recent interview with Punch's Saturday Beats, Lege revealed that not just regular people come on his platform/show to find love.

Lege Miami shares how he matched Eniola Badmus with the current man in her life. Photo credit: @eniolabadmus/@legemiamii

Source: Instagram

He shared that even celebrities like Wumi Toriola, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Arike Gold, and others have all come on his show seeking love.

"Eniola Badmus is picky" - Lege Miami reveals

During the conversation, Lege Miami revealed that the current man in Eniola Badmus' life came through him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He shared that he was the one who connected the actress to the man. Lege Miami, however, was quick to clarify that he doesn't know how things are between the actress and her new lover.

But he was the one that hooked them up. Lege said:

“I don’t joke with what I do, as regards matchmaking. That is because I have been able to gain the trust of people. They are comfortable reaching out to me, and asking me to help them find partners, who are interested in serious relationships. And, I get that for them."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Eniola Badmus joined Lege Miami on his show and was seen telling the actress to get up and turn around so whoever would want to ask her out could see all of her body features.

Pasuma appears on Lege Miami’s hook-up show

Legit.ng also recalls reporting when veteran Fuji musician Dr Alabi Pasuma appeared on Lege Miami's hook-up show.

The singer, who at the time was single and had not been married for nearly a decade, noted that he was on the show hoping he could find love.

In the viral clip, Pasuma expressed his excitement about being on the show.

Source: Legit.ng