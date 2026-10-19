A video of Laide Bakare pushing and confronting Eniola Badmus at a party resurfaced on October 19, 2026, as their feud reignited

This came after Eniola Badmus visibly hissed when Bakare's name came up during a podcast appearance, reigniting the long-running rivalry between the two actresses

Bakare fired back on Instagram, calling Badmus an 'ingrate' and describing herself as the actress's 'biggest benefactor'

An old video of Nollywood actress Laide Bakare getting into a heated exchange with colleague Eniola Badmus at a social event began making the rounds again on October 19, 2026, amid their reignited feud.

In the footage, Bakare approached Badmus in a crowded party setting, leaned in close, and physically pushed her chest while appearing to accuse her of giving hostile looks, commonly referred to as "bad eyes."

Nollywood actresses Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus feature in a resurfaced party confrontation amid fresh tensions. Photo: laidebakare/eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus, for her part, largely kept her composure through the exchange.

What sparked the fresh tension between Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare

The clip resurfaced following a moment on a podcast hosted by content creator Isbae U.

During the show, the host mentioned Laide Bakare as one of his favourite actresses.

Eniola Badmus, also known as Senator Badosky, responded with a visible change in expression and a hiss, a reaction that quickly caught attention online.

Bakare did not let it go unaddressed. Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote:

"Must you always damage my character publicly? Several times I have warned you to stop, but since you have decided to bring me down at all costs. You will surely hear from me."

She went further, describing Badmus as an "ingrate" and positioning herself as the actress's "biggest benefactor," claiming that Badmus had repeatedly targeted her reputation in public despite prior private warnings.

The two actresses have a well-documented history of conflict, and the combination of the podcast reaction and Laide Bakare's Instagram post was enough to send social media into a spin.

Watch Laide Bakare’s confrontation with Eniola Badmus in the X video below:

Fans react to the resurfaced clip of Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@P4riahl wrote:

"Wetin she no fit try with her when she be bursty. Baddosky ♥️"

@its_Miguel04 said:

"ENIOLA too like to find trouble see how she ignored her 🤣"

@HAYZEDProS stated:

"That was a clear assault from Laide Bakare Ti Eniola Badmus. Imagine Eniola retaliated and the whole place would have gone up in flames"

@LilyjoeBae shared:

"Yes, I remember this day ehh. I like that Eniola didn't reply her else that whole place would have been completely different. The both of them actually know what they are at each other's throats"

@gifylicious commented:

"I remember this their matter o 🤣🤣. Mehnnn e no funny that period o"

Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus face renewed public scrutiny as footage of their past confrontation resurfaces. Photo: laidebakare/eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare shares photos of her generations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare sparked buzz online with a post on Instagram.

The movie star shared a lovely picture showcasing three generations of her family. In the caption, she mentioned her real age, stating that her mother is 70 years old, she is 36, and her daughter is 17.

Source: Legit.ng